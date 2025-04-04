Russell Brand Blames UK Government for Rape and Sexual Assault Charges That He Denies

‘We’re very fortunate, in a way, to live in a time where there’s so little trust in the British government,’ the comedian says in a video.

In the wake of charges for rape and sexual assault filed in the United Kingdom against Russell Brand, the actor and comedian took to X to proclaim his innocence, blaming his new legal woes on Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“We’re very fortunate, in a way, to live in a time where there’s so little trust in the British government. We’re very fortunate, I suppose, that this is happening at a time where we know that the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people, institutions, and sometimes entire nations,” Mr. Brand said Friday in a video posted to X.

“I’m speaking particularly to those of you that are watching this in the UK. How do you feel about your legal system right now? How do you feel about some of the high-profile cases that are not being pursued and prosecuted,” he added.

“How do you feel that the Southport murders were handled? How do you feel about the government of Keir Starmer?”

His pointed message was in response to charges against Brand by the London Metropolitan Police for rape, indecent assault and sexual assault to four different women between 1999 and 2005.

The performer and political commentator has been interviewed multiple times by law-enforcement officials since an investigation into the allegations was published by the Times of London and Channel 4, according to BBC News.

A statement provided to the UK broadcast outfit from the Metropolitan Police said it had written to Mr. Brand to inform him that he had been charged with one allegation of rape, indecent assault, oral rape each, and two further counts of sexual assault.

Mr. Brand, who is believed to currently be in America, is due to appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

“I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I’m incredibly grateful for that,” he said after denying any wrongdoing.

“I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity,” he said during the video. “I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”