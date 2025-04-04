The New York Sun

Join
Politics

Russell Brand Blames UK Government for Rape and Sexual Assault Charges That He Denies

‘We’re very fortunate, in a way, to live in a time where there’s so little trust in the British government,’ the comedian says in a video.

Via X
British actor and comedian Russell Brand took to X to proclaim his innocence on multiple rape and indecency charges, blaming his new legal woes on Prime Minister Starmer. Via X
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

In the wake of charges for rape and sexual assault filed in the United Kingdom against Russell Brand, the actor and comedian took to X to proclaim his innocence, blaming his new legal woes on Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

“We’re very fortunate, in a way, to live in a time where there’s so little trust in the British government. We’re very fortunate, I suppose, that this is happening at a time where we know that the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people, institutions, and sometimes entire nations,” Mr. Brand said Friday in a video posted to X.

“I’m speaking particularly to those of you that are watching this in the UK. How do you feel about your legal system right now? How do you feel about some of the high-profile cases that are not being pursued and prosecuted,” he added.

“How do you feel that the Southport murders were handled? How do you feel about the government of Keir Starmer?”

His pointed message was in response to charges against Brand by the London Metropolitan Police for rape, indecent assault and sexual assault to four different women between 1999 and 2005.

The performer and political commentator has been interviewed multiple times by law-enforcement officials since an investigation into the allegations was published by the Times of London and Channel 4, according to BBC News.

A statement provided to the UK broadcast outfit from the Metropolitan Police said it had written to Mr. Brand to inform him that he had been charged with one allegation of rape, indecent assault, oral rape each, and two further counts of sexual assault.

Mr. Brand, who is believed to currently be in America, is due to appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 2.

“I’m now going to have the opportunity to defend these charges in court, and I’m incredibly grateful for that,” he said after denying any wrongdoing.

“I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity,” he said during the video. “I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
PERRY CHIARAMONTE

Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2025 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use