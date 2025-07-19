Russia Becomes First Major Power To Back Taliban, Challenging U.S. influence in the Region and Staking Claim to Afghanistan’s Rare Earth Minerals

Moscow is ignoring human rights concerns about the regime’s treatment of girls and women.

In a dramatic shift with far-reaching geopolitical implications, Russia has become the first major world power to formally recognize the Taliban regime — a move that could accelerate the group’s global legitimacy, deepen regional instability, and undercut Western influence in Central and South Asia.

Announced on July 3 by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the decision comes nearly four years after the Taliban’s return to power following the United States withdrawal. The group is still under United Nations sanctions and is unrecognized by most of the international community.

Moscow’s shift, however, signals a strategic play to expand influence in Central Asia, challenge American diplomacy, and gain early access to Afghanistan’s untapped resources.

“Russia stands much to gain from normalizing relations with the Taliban. Afghanistan is a strategic country located at the junction between the Middle East and Southwest Asia,” global risk analyst Dennis Santiago tells the New York Sun.

“Russia would gain military influence in both regions versus both the US and China. Aid and trade would greatly benefit the Taliban. It’s a lot of gain for almost nothing in diplomatic cost for Moscow.”

The recognition could also pave the way for others who already have strong ties — including China, Iran and Pakistan — to follow suit.

A United States official, not authorized to speak on-record, tells the Sun that “if these (countries) begin formalizing ties, we’re looking at the gradual normalization of a regime that was, until recently, considered a pariah.”

“That shift could fundamentally reorder regional power dynamics — with the Taliban emerging not just as Afghanistan’s rulers, but as legitimate actors in a new Eurasian bloc led by Moscow and Beijing,” said the source.

Strategic Realignment

While Russian officials framed the decision as a pragmatic adjustment in the fight against terrorist groups like the Islamic State, Western analysts see it as part of a broader geopolitical realignment.

Moscow has been gradually increasing its engagement with the Taliban, which violently took control of most provinces and overtook the Presidential Palace after Washington-backed Ghani fled in August 2021, hosting diplomatic meetings and intelligence exchanges.

“Moscow’s decision to recognize the Taliban appears to have been driven by the Russian Foreign Ministry. Since the US withdrawal in 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry has argued for a ‘pragmatic’ approach to dealing with the Taliban given the ‘reality’ that the group is now in power,” Deputy Director of the Russia Program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, John Hardie, tells the Sun.

“Moscow hopes engagement with the Taliban can help curb threats from narcotics flows and terrorism and advance economic opportunities, particularly for energy and rail transit.

Moscow also is eyeing Afghanistan’s untapped reserves of lithium and rare earth minerals — resources vital for advanced technologies like batteries, AI systems, and military hardware. With Chinese firms already circling, Russia hopes early recognition will secure economic access before Western players re-enter the fold.

Russia’s broader interest in Central Asia also plays a role. With the United States no longer militarily present in the region, Russia and China have sought to fill the vacuum — often through regional platforms, such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes both Russia and several Central Asian republics.

Afghanistan Program Director at the Kroc Institute at the University of Notre Dame and Former Consul General of Afghanistan in Los Angeles, Aref Dostyar, also pointed out that “Russia’s motivation to recognize the Taliban is probably twofold.”

“A sense of control over terror groups through the Taliban and rivalry with the West for influence in Afghanistan’s geography, which is our people’s historical curse,” he continued. “The timing may be tied to Russia’s setback in Syria, among other reasons.”

In December, Moscow-bolstered Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad fled the country, paving the way for the opposition to take control of the war-torn nation and leaving Russia without its once-storied naval base in Tartus, a strategic foothold in the eastern Mediterranean.

Human Rights Concerns

The recognition comes amid ongoing international criticism of the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls, which United Nations officials have described as a form of gender apartheid. Girls are banned from secondary and higher education, women are prohibited from working in most professions, and restrictions on movement and dress have tightened significantly since 2022.

“It’s not just restrictions — it’s erasure,” said Mahbouba, an Afghan women’s rights advocate in Kabul. “We are not seen, not heard, not allowed to live.”

The Atlantic Council recently warned that the Taliban is embedding these policies into a broader legal framework, entrenching systemic discrimination. These developments have prompted calls for the United Nations and the international community to formally recognize the regime’s treatment of women as a violation of international law.

While Russian officials have not directly addressed these human rights concerns, their recognition of the Taliban places them at odds with a range of international human rights standards — a fact that has drawn criticism from Western capitals.

When it comes to formal recognition, however, Mr. Dostyar observes that “regional countries continue to be cautious, but each will likely follow their own path.”

“Some, like key South Asian and Gulf countries, may not act unilaterally or independent of the West,” he said. “They may be waiting for the U.S.’s response.”

The United States has maintained it will not recognize the Taliban without major reforms, yet it is not entirely clear what those changes need to be. Experts also caution that, with Moscow in the diplomatic fray, Washington has little influence in the once geopolitically pivotal nation.

“I don’t see that the US or EU have any sway in what happens in Afghanistan at this time. We blew our chance when we failed to recognize the Taliban when they were open to it after the failure of the US occupation. We have no door,” said Mr. Santiago.

“But Russian allies will likely recognize the Taliban and Afghanistan will be an economic influence and grey zone of competition between Moscow and Beijing.”

Grey zone tactics refer to actions taken by state or non-state actors that fall in the ambiguous space between routine statecraft and overt warfare, aiming to achieve strategic objectives without crossing the threshold that would provoke a direct military conflict.

Economic and Symbolic Implications

Several Russian tour operators have started offering organized travel to Afghanistan, marketed as “adventure” experiences at a cost of approximately $3,000 per person. Though largely symbolic at this stage, the tourism initiative reflects the Kremlin’s broader effort to normalize ties with Kabul.

Meanwhile, Taliban officials have welcomed the recognition and called on other countries to follow suit.

“We are thankful to Russia for this bold decision,” a spokesman for the Taliban, Zabihullah Mujahid, stated. “We welcome it, and this decision can open a new chapter in relations between Afghanistan and Russia.”

Other countries may be watching. China, Iran, Pakistan, and several Gulf states have increased their contacts with Taliban leadership, a source with inside knowledge tells the New York Sun. While no other country has yet followed Russia’s lead, diplomatic shifts could accelerate if Moscow begins facilitating deals on energy, mining, or regional security cooperation.

A Test for the International System

Russia’s recognition of the Taliban raises broader questions about the state of international norms — particularly regarding the legitimacy of regimes that seize power through force and impose authoritarian rule.

Yet, as Russia moves to legitimize the Taliban on the world stage, other powers face a difficult choice: whether to maintain isolation or cautiously re-engage in hopes of influencing Afghanistan’s future from within.

“The most constructive policy the US administration could adopt, one that would benefit Afghanistan and the US, is to support efforts to bring peace among domestic actors (in Afghanistan),” Mr. Dostyar added. “This is achievable and aligned with the US foreign policy to make America safer and stronger.”