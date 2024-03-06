The New York Sun

Join
National

San Francisco Voters Skew Rightward Amid Rising Drug Abuse, Homelessness

The policy changes likely would have sparked fury from city residents had they been proposed several years ago.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A homeless woman at San Francisco in 2019. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
M.J. KOCH
M.J. KOCH

Voters in the city of peace and love are embracing tough-on-crime policies, a sign conservative policies might be gaining a foothold in some traditionally liberal strongholds. 

Tuesday’s election in San Francisco saw victories for Mayor Breed, a moderate Democrat looking to help the city recover from its post-pandemic lull through conservative ballot measures. Voters comfortably approved all three of her measures to amplify the city’s police presence and to mandate drug-screening and addiction treatment for county welfare recipients.

These policy changes likely would have sparked fury from city residents had they been proposed several years ago, when progressive activists tightly held the reins of San Francisco politics. Since the Covid pandemic, though, a network of centrist groups, powered by millions of dollars from tech leaders, is leading a movement to save San Francisco from its own demise. It doesn’t help that residents are fleeing in droves to red states.  

Loosely-aligned groups with names like Abundant SF, Together SF, and Grow SF are supporting centrist policies to tackle the city’s bureaucracy and restore the quality of life for the residents. “I believe we are on the road to taking back San Francisco,” the chief executive of tech startup accelerator, Y Combinator, and a board member of Grow SF, Garry Tan, said in a statement. “I hope it will spread to the national level of the Democratic party.”

Cities across the country appear to be swinging rightward as rates of homelessness, drug abuse, and crime hit new highs. At New York City, public sentiment is swaying in favor of policies to combat the city’s migrant crisis. As a candidate for city council told the Sun, “the platform of a moderate Republican is what a lot of New Yorkers want — they just don’t hear it enough.”  

The trend is national, a sign of what might come in the 2024 presidential election. Gallup reported in August that more Americans identify as “socially conservative” than at any time in the last decade, as Republicans double down on their conservative identity in what appears to be a backlash to policies of President Biden.

M.J. KOCH
M.J. KOCH

Ms. Koch graduated in 2023 from Harvard College, where she was the editor-in-chief of the student weekly, the Harvard Independent. She reports on issues of higher education and foreign policy at The New York Sun.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use