Santos, Due in Court Next Week, Crusades Against Former Colleagues

The former congressman of New York, George Santos, is firing off allegations on social media as he prepares to head to court next week.

While the former congressman from New York’s Third District, George Santos, has been removed from the House of Representatives, he’s due in court next week.

Last week, Mr. Santos became the sixth member of the House to be removed from the legislative body. Next week, he will be due in federal court at Long Island for a status conference, a meeting where attorneys for the prosecution and the defense exchange evidence and sometimes discuss plea bargains.

Mr. Santos is facing charges of identity theft, charging his supporters’ credit cards without authorization, lying to the Federal Elections Commission, conspiracy, and fraud.

Mr. Santos has pleaded not guilty in his case and maintains that his removal from office, which came after a scathing House Ethics Committee report but before a conviction, set a dangerous precedent for the removal of a representative.

Although Mr. Santos has been removed from Congress, he is fighting to remain relevant and promising that his “community service will be to clean up Congress of it’s [sic] corrupt frauds in a Bipartisan way,” according to his X bio.

So far, Mr. Santos has taken aim at three fellow New York Republicans, accusing Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis of insider trading, Congressman Mike Lawler of pocketing campaign funds, and Congressman Nick LaLota of failing to appear at a board of elections job.

“Congressman Lawler owns portion [sic] of Checkmate Strategies and he uses the same firm that he is a beneficiary of to pay for services related to his campaign,” Mr. Santos said in a post. “The concerning questions are; is Mr Lawler engaging in laundering money from his campaign to his firm then into his own pocket?”

Mr. Santos also said he would be filing an ethics complaint against Ms. Malliotakis “regarding her questionable stock trading since joining the Ways and Means committee this Congress.”

“Before joining the committee the congresswoman didn’t have an active trading habit or a high volume stake,” Mr. Santos said in a post. “The question is, what set of information is she trading with?”

The House Committee on Ethics declined to comment on whether there had been any official complaints filed by Mr. Santos.

Mr. Santos is also hawking himself on Cameo, a website where customers can pay public figures to record short videos for specific occasions. He recently raised his price to $200 a video from $75.

Senator Fetterman, who has been a chief antagonist of Senator Menendez following a federal indictment alleging Mr. Menendez took bribes in return for acting in the interest of the Egyptian government, paid Mr. Santos to record a message to “Bobby from Jersey.”

“Hey Bobby, uh, look I don’t think I need to tell you but these people, these people that want to make you get in trouble and want to kick you out and make you run away — you make them put up or shut up,” Mr. Santos said in a Cameo video. “You stand your ground sir and don’t get bogged down by all the haters out there. Merry Christmas.”