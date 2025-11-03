Satmar Hasidic Community Leaders Disavow Mamdani Endorsement as ‘Unauthorized,’ Back Cuomo Instead

Both Zohran Mamdani and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo claimed support from the influential Brooklyn voting bloc over the weekend.

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani heads into Tuesday’s mayoral election without the backing of an influential Satmar Hasidic community after a political firestorm broke out over a rogue endorsement by one of their own that the sect’s board of directors has called “totally unauthorized.”

The Democratic Socialist candidate boasted on X Sunday evening of his meeting at Williamsburg with the Ahronim sect’s leading political strategist, Rabbi Moshe Indig, who seemingly offered the support of his faction.

“I was honored to receive the endorsement of Rabbi Moshe Indig and Ahronim leaders in Williamsburg today, where we were joined by my friend @LincolnRestler,” Mr. Mamdani wrote, sharing photos of himself shaking hands with the rav. “Together, we will fight the scourge of antisemitism and build a city that works for every New Yorker.”

Shortly after Mr. Mamdani’s announcement, his independent opponent, the former governor, Andrew Cuomo, also claimed Satmar Ahronim support. “Sincerely honored by the endorsement of my good friends in the Satmar community,” Mr. Cuomo posted on X.

Three members of the Ahronim community’s board of directors confirmed Mr. Cuomo’s endorsement in a statement, describing “the progressive movement’s crusading agenda” as “a threat to our ability to live as Torah Jews.” The board members urged followers to “out-vote the progressive agenda and vote for Andrew Cuomo.”

According to the Jewish news outlet, Belaaz News, the Satmar board of directors and top congregation officials were unaware of Rabbi Indig’s endorsement of Mr. Mamdani, which they told sources was “totally unauthorized.” The board had been instructed by the Rebbe to remain neutral in the general election, but opted to “counteract the messaging” by Rabbi Indig by endorsing Mr. Cuomo, the outlet reported.

The Satmar Hasidic dynasty is divided into two factions led by brothers Aharon Teitelbaum and Zalman Leib Teitelbaum. Rabbi Aharon Teitelbaum leads the Ahronim faction, based primarily in Kiryas Joel, New York, though a significant Ahronim community exists in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Zalman Leib leads the larger Zaloynim faction in Williamsburg.

Both factions endorsed Mr. Cuomo during the Democratic primary, though the Zaloynim have not issued an endorsement for the general election. Rabbi Indig has been called instrumental in guiding previous high-profile endorsements for successful mayoral candidates Bill de Blasio and Eric Adams.

The endorsement dispute reflects broader tensions within non-Zionist, ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities over whether to support Mr. Mamdani’s left-wing anti-Zionism.

The Satmar movement does not recognize the theological legitimacy of the modern state of Israel, but distinguishes itself from the fringe ultra-Orthodox group Neturei Karta, which is vehemently anti-Zionist. Satmar has disavowed Neturei Karta for associating with Holocaust deniers and Hamas supporters.

Meanwhile, leaders across Orthodox, Conservative, and Reform Jewish movements have criticized Mr. Mamdani’s rhetoric on Israel and Zionism, with some accusing him of mainstreaming antisemitism.