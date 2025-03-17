Schumer Postpones Book Tour Following ‘Security Concerns’ Over Democratic Activists’ Plans to Disrupt the Events

Liberal groups had been planning to protest the Democratic leader during the East Coast leg of his tour.

With Democrats raging at Senator Schumer for his support of a government funding deal endorsed by President Trump, the Senate minority leader is postponing a number of book tour events because of what is said to be “security concerns” about the Senate Minority Leader. Protests are being organized by liberals online who disapprove of Mr. Schumer’s “yes” vote on the spending deal to keep the government open through September.

Mr. Schumer was supposed to be on tour this week promoting his new book, “Antisemitism in America: A Warning.” The House and Senate are out of session until the week of March 24, which allowed the Democratic leader to schedule four events during which the public would have been able to confront him about his votes in the Senate.

“Sen. Schumer’s book tour events during the week of March 17 are being postponed for security reasons,” reads a notice from the Washington, D.C. synagogue where Mr. Schumer was due to appear. “We will work to reschedule this event at a later date.” Book events at Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City also have been postponed.

The Democratic leader surprised his own party’s voters last week when he took to the Senate floor to announce his support for a government funding deal backed by Mr. Trump that did nothing to rein in Elon Musk and his DOGE team, which many congressional Democrats wanted in exchange for their support. With Mr. Schumer’s blessing, nine other Senate Democrats voted to break a filibuster and allow the funding deal to pass.

In response, several liberal groups began organizing protests at the book events where Mr. Schumer was slated to speak until the postponements were announced on Monday morning. On the Reddit forum r/protest, one user called on fellow liberals to protest Mr. Schumer’s East Coast tour, and included links to all of the events where would-be demonstrators could buy tickets.

Another Reddit forum that is home to the grassroots anti-Trump 50501 movement issued a similar call to supporters. “After defying the wishes of both his party and constituents for a government shutdown, Senator Schumer is going on a book tour starting tomorrow. I say we protest outside and demand his immediate resignation as Senate Minority Leader,” one user wrote, including links to the dates and locations of Mr. Schumer’s tour. That post got more than 1,000 upvotes.

Before the government spending bill came up for a vote, protests materialized at Mr. Schumer’s Brooklyn home and at his office on Capitol Hill. Nearly 100 people chanted and held signs outside of Mr. Schumer’s Brooklyn house on the same day he voted for the funding agreement.

Mr. Schumer’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment for this story. The senator’s publisher, Grand Central Publishing, declined to comment.