Schumer Shows Signs of Bending to Senator Tuberville’s Demands as Blockage of Pentagon Nominations Creates Gridlock

The majority leader is offering the senator a floor vote, which would loop in the entire Senate, on the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing abortion-related travel.

Minority Leader Schumer is beginning to formulate a response to the three senators blocking much of the Senate’s business by holding up key executive branch appointments.

For the past few months, Senator Tuberville has been single-handedly holding up all Department of Defense nominations and promotions in a protest over the Pentagon’s policy of reimbursing service members for travel expenses when they need to travel out of state to seek reproductive care, namely abortion.

Mr. Tuberville isn’t alone in his quest to hold up appointments in the Senate. Senator Vance is currently blocking all Department of Justice nominations in protest of the alleged politicization of the DOJ and the prosecution of crimes allegedly committed by President Trump.

Senator Paul is holding up all Department of State nominations in an effort he says is aimed at getting President Biden and his administration to release any outstanding documents concerning the origin of Covid.

Senator Manchin is also blocking the nomination of the acting labor secretary, Julie Su, putting her bid in jeopardy.

Up until this point, Mr. Schumer has been refusing to negotiate with the three Republican senators blocking appointments, saying he did not want to set a precedent by legitimizing their actions. Now, Mr. Schumer is showing some signs that he is willing to work around the senators, even if it means staying over during the Senate’s August recess to do so.

Although the Senate normally confirms batches of nominations by unanimous consent in order to expedite the process, the Senate can also confirm nominees one by one in floor votes.

This process is lengthy, with some senators estimating it could take 84 days in the Senate to confirm just the outstanding Defense Department nominees, but Mr. Schumer appears to be moving toward confirming at least some of the nominees on the floor.

“We’ve got to be willing to stay through the August recess or through weekends in order to move these ambassadors,” Senator Murphy told Punchbowl News. “I understand this is a topic the public doesn’t easily connect to, but it harms our national security. But it’s not rocket science. We just have to be willing to put in the time.”

Mr. Murphy said that the Senate wouldn’t necessarily be staying through August to confirm every outstanding nominee. There’s not enough time in the month to do so, he says. Rather, senators would be working to confirm key state department and ambassadorial nominations.

On the military front, Mr. Schumer said Wednesday that he would be willing to offer Mr. Tuberville a vote on a National Defense Authorization Act Amendment that would address his concerns. This vote would go to the full Senate.

“If he wants to have an affirmative vote, we would not object to it. Tuberville said he wanted a vote, we’ll see what happens,” Mr. Schumer told NBC News.

When NBC followed up with Mr. Tuberville, he didn’t say whether he would drop his hold if the issue was brought to a vote, but he did indicate he would have to talk to Mr. Schumer for the first time in two-and-a-half years.

“I mean that’s what I’ve been asking for all along — a standalone vote,” Mr. Tuberville said. “Just bring it to the floor and don’t let the Pentagon legislate. That’s all I want.”

Minority Leader McConnell, when asked whether he would try to convince Mr. Tuberville to end his hold, said he was reluctant to apply pressure even though some Republicans, like Senator Graham, have soured on Mr. Tuberville’s strategy despite opposing the Pentagon’s policy.