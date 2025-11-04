Schumer’s Shutdown Folly Is Burying the Democratic Party

The closure will reach Day 36 tomorrow, which is a new world record for shutdowns.

Today was the 14th vote to keep the government shut down. That means we will reach Day 36 tomorrow, which is a new world record for shutdowns.

Congratulations, Democrats. You are now the proud owners of a ridiculous, pointless, waste of time and money. Not to speak of hardships for many.

Air traffic controllers working without pay. Traditionally Democratic unions are blaming you. Not enough money to cover food stamps. Women, infants, and children.

Military people in harms’ way are not getting paid. And frankly, the country is blaming you. Nice going Democrats. Brilliant strategy.

And you know full well all along that the House Continuing Resolution was the Democratic baseline for discretionary programs. No more, no less.

In other words a clean bill that should have been routinely passed.

So, I’m going to predict that one of these days there are gonna be more Democratic defections.

So far there are three led by Senator John Fetterman, but I think shutdown fatigue for an enormous political loser is settling in.

Plus, the House CR extends funding only up to November 21, which is just a fortnight away.

And therefore, a new CR will have to be written. The Senate majority leader, John Thune, earlier today said quote: “we’ve lost five weeks. So the November 21st deadline no longer makes a lot of sense. So clearly it would have to be extended. And there is a conversation around what that next, deadline would be”

So that means a new CR is going to be written. You can’t just change the November 21 deadline by using the eraser at the end of your pencil.

You have to vote in the Senate and then the House.

You can vote for a new CR that lasts until year’s end, which is Christmastime, but I don’t think anybody really wants that.

Or you can extend it into January, which will probably be more popular.

I’m going to predict, though, that a bunch of Democrats in the Senate will vote to pass a new CR.

Because not every single Senate Democrat can be so stupid as to continue this ridiculous spectacle, that is doing even more damage to that party than even a New York City mayoral victory from socialist-communist Zohran Mamdani, whatever he is.

Because, if that guy wins, he’ll be the Republican poster-boy for the Democratic Party.

And that would add insult to injury to Senator Charles Schumer, and his brilliantly executed shutdown charade. Which has already completely disgraced the Democratic Party.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.