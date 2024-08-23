The New York Sun

Join
National

Scientists Don’t Know Why Atlantic Ocean Is Cooling at Record Speed

The Atlantic’s cooling trend marks the end of a 15-month period of unprecedented ocean temperatures.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
A Common Tern flies over the Atlantic Ocean at Nickerson Beach on July 19, 2024, at Lido Beach, New York. Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

In a surprising development, the Atlantic Ocean is cooling at an unprecedented rate, leaving scientists scrambling for explanations.

The phenomenon comes after more than a year of record-high global sea temperatures and concerns over the potential collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation.

Typically, ocean temperatures fluctuate throughout the year. However, the current cooling trend, referred to as the “Atlantic Niña,” is progressing much faster than usual, MSN reports. The pattern appears to be preceding the expected transition to a cooler La Niña phase in the Pacific Ocean. While the drop in temperatures is welcome, it may lead to various weather effects globally.

The Atlantic’s cooling trend marks the end of a 15-month period of unprecedented ocean temperatures. With El Niño conditions dissipating in May and La Niña projected to develop between September and November, cooler waters are expected to be pushed by stronger winds from the equator.

The prospect of simultaneous La Niña events in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans has piqued scientific interest. The long-standing record-high temperatures have added to the unpredictability, leaving scientists eager for further data.

Although a La Niña in the Atlantic is not entirely unexpected, its timing has caught many off guard. With the Atlantic cooling rapidly and the Pacific anticipated to follow suit within months, scientists foresee a “tug of war” between the two oceans as they attempt to stabilize their temperatures.

JOSEPH CURL
JOSEPH CURL

Mr. Curl covered the White House for a dozen years as a correspondent for the Washington Times. He also ran the Drudge Report for four years as the morning editor.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

MembershipBecome a FounderAdvertiseEventsNewslettersShopSubmissionsContactLegalAbout

© 2024 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

or
By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use