Scientists Use AI — and Earwax — for Early Detection of Parkinson’s Disease With 94 Percent Accuracy

The implications are particularly compelling when considering the scale of the impact of Parkinson’s.

JOSEPH CURL Published: Jun. 19, 2025 03:55 AM ET Updated: Jun. 19, 2025 04:14 AM ET

A groundbreaking study from researchers in China analyzing earwax with the help of artificial intelligence offers a glimmer of hope in the fight against Parkinson’s disease.

Using an innovative diagnostic method that could transform early detection, scientists at Zhejiang University achieved a remarkable 94.4 percent accuracy rate in identifying Parkinson’s cases, according to findings published in Analytical Chemistry.

The method harnesses the power of machine learning to analyze volatile organic compounds found in ear canal secretions, potentially offering a quick, non-invasive, and cost-effective alternative to current diagnostic techniques, which often catch the disease too late for optimal early intervention.

“Early diagnosis and intervention are crucial for PD treatment,” the authors of the study wrote.

Traditionally, Parkinson’s is diagnosed based on physical symptoms such as tremors or muscle stiffness observed by neurologists. Such methods often lead to a diagnosis only after significant damage has already occurred to dopamine-producing brain cells.

The study involved collecting earwax samples from 209 participants, 108 diagnosed with Parkinson’s and 101 without. The samples were analyzed using two chemical detection techniques: gas chromatography-mass spectrometry and gas chromatography-surface acoustic wave.

Earwax was chosen specifically because of its stable environment, which protects it from contamination by external factors like lotions or air pollutants. The study noted, “Ear canal secretions exist in a more stable environment, simplifying sample collection and significantly enhancing the accuracy of analysis.”

Researchers then employed a convolutional neural network, an advanced machine learning algorithm, to process chromatographic data from the samples. The network classified each sample as either Parkinson’s-positive or Parkinson’s-negative based on patterns in the profiles of the organic compounds.

By converting chemical data into structured visual representations, the AI system goes beyond measuring chemical concentrations to detect nuanced patterns. The potential advantage of this method lies in its simplicity and accessibility, particularly compared to conventional diagnostic tools that often require expensive imaging or extended symptom observation.

The implications are particularly compelling when considering the scale of the impact of Parkinson’s. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2030, some 9 million people globally will be living with the degenerative brain disease, which progressively affects movement, coordination, and cognitive functions.

While retrospective data produced high accuracy rates, the test has not yet been validated in prospective clinical trials. Real-world performance in clinical settings remains a key unknown.

“While further validation is required, this test could redefine how we approach Parkinson’s screening,” the study’s authors conclude.