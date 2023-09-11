Scottish Ministers Refuse To Rule Out New Lockdowns, Mask Mandates as Covid Cases Surge

The government of Scotland is refusing to rule out the prospect of a return to mask mandates, lockdowns, and social distancing rules as a wave of new Covid cases and the emergence of a new variant trigger concerns among scientists about further outbreaks during the upcoming winter months.

The government will “take advice” from partners in the United Kingdom to decide on any such regulations, according to a deputy of Prime Minister Yousaf of Scotland, Shona Robison. Scotland reported its first case of the Covid BA.2.86 strain, unofficially known as Pirola, in August, and overall cases of Covid have been increasing since July.

“We would take advice clearly and work very closely with U.K. partners around any change to the advice,” Ms. Robison told BBC Scotland Sunday when asked if she could “see a scenario” where mask mandates, lockdowns, and social distancing return. The current advice is to get vaccinated if eligible and to take precautions, such as washing hands, Ms. Robison added.

There have been more than 1,6000 cases in the week ending September 3 in Scotland, with a daily average of 231, according to Public Health Scotland. Because of reduced Covid testing, though, the actual number of infected is hard to gauge. As of September 4, Public Health Scotland identified two cases of the BA.2.86 variant.

A professor at the University of Edinburgh, Rowland Kao, tells the Sun that more data are needed before new restrictions are imposed. Even though the government shouldn’t rule out restrictive measures, he adds, “We first need a better representation of the current and ongoing situation.” Mr. Kao’s expertise includes epidemiological modeling of Covid.

Two wards at the Western Isles Hospital at the Scottish town of Stornoway reintroduced some Covid measures for a week last month. These included asking visitors and staff to wear face masks.

Scotland’s national clinical director of the government, Jason Leitch, told the BBC this week he is concerned about the rising number of Covid cases as winter approaches. “All viruses like these,” Mr. Leitch said, “get worse as the temperatures change.”

The Pirola variant is spreading globally, and evidence suggests it is doing so rapidly, Mr. Kao says. Yet, there are no data showing it’s more severe than past variants or if vaccines are less effective against it, he says.

The new Covid variant has been found in several countries, including Canada, Israel, and America. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified Pirola cases in Colorado, Delaware, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington.

The former chief medical advisor to the president, Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that there is “no doubt” that there has been a rise in Covid cases, a trend that is likely to continue in the upcoming fall and winter months. He said he does not expect, though, federal mask mandates to be imposed.

“I mean, I can see that if we get a significant uptick in cases, you may see the recommendation that masks be used under certain circumstances and indoor crowded settings, but certainly not federal mandates. I would be extremely surprised if we would see that,” Mr. Fauci told ABC’s “This Week.”

Covid cases have been rising in America since July. In the week ending August 26, there were about 17,400 people hospitalized with the infection, according to the CDC, a 16 percent increase from the previous week. There is no evidence that suggests the new variant is causing a rise in cases.

The rise in Covid cases is due to an increased spread in general, partially caused by travel and a reduction in immunity among people who were vaccinated a long time ago, Mr. Kao says. “This does not rule out the Pirola variant playing a part. It’s just that it’s not the only part,” he adds.

The winter vaccination program in Scotland started on September 4. Due to the rise of cases, Public Health Scotland and the government are seeking to prioritize people who are at higher risk of infection, such as residents of care homes, individuals older than 75 years old, and those with weak immune systems.