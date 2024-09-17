Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Due in Federal Court Today After New York Indictment

The music mogul was arrested late Monday at Manhattan, roughly six months after federal authorities conducting a sex trafficking investigation raided his homes in Los Angeles and Miami.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was expected to appear before a federal judge in New York on Tuesday after his indictment on undisclosed criminal charges.

The indictment detailing the charges was expected to be unsealed Tuesday morning, according to the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams.

Over the past year, Mr. Combs has been sued by people who say he subjected them to physical or sexual abuse. He has denied many of those allegations and his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, called the new indictment an “unjust prosecution.”

“He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal,” Mr. Agnifilo said in a statement late Monday.

Mr. Combs, 58, was recognized as one of the most influential figures in hip-hop before a flood of allegations that emerged over the past year turned him into an industry pariah.

Mr. Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records, has gotten out of legal trouble before.

In 2001, he was acquitted of charges related to a Manhattan nightclub shooting two years earlier that injured three people. His then-protege, Shyne, was convicted of assault and other charges and served about eight years in prison.