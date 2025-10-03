Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Weeps Openly During Family Life Video Presentation at His Sentencing Hearing

Prosecutors called for him to serve 11 years in prison following his conviction on charges of transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose prostitution.

Disgraced rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs openly wept as he awaited sentencing in a Manhattan courtroom, where prosecutors demanded that he be thrown into prison for years and his children tearfully pleaded with the judge for leniency.

Mr. Combs broke into tears in the middle of an 11-minute video played for the court by his defense team that highlighted his career and philanthropic efforts, as well as his family life.

Partway through the video, Mr. Combs raised a hand to cover his face and tears began to fall, his shoulders visibly trembling. He was expected to give a statement to the court later Friday.

Federal prosecutors asked for an 11-year prison term for the 55-year-old Combs, who was found guilty in July of transporting individuals across state lines to engage in prostitution. He was cleared of more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have resulted in life imprisonment.

Mr. Combs’ defense team said that he should be released immediately after spending more than a year in jail.

Friday’s sentencing hearing caps an eight-week trial in which a jury convicted Mr. Combs on two counts of transportation for the purpose of engaging in prostitution. He was charged under a federal law from 1910 known as the Mann Act, which prohibits interstate and foreign transportation of individuals for prostitution. He was found not guilty on additional charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Among those who testified against Combs were two of his former domestic partners: Cassandra Ventura, a singer and model who dated him for 11 years beginning in 2007, and another woman who used the court pseudonym Jane and was involved with him from 2021 until his September 2024 arrest. Both provided testimony that Combs hired male escorts to have sex with them.

Supporting evidence affirmed that Combs hired male escorts for what he called “freak off” sessions — hours-long sexual encounters with his ex-girlfriends involving drugs. Combs participated by observing, pleasuring himself, and typically filming what occurred.

The defense argued that the activity involved only consenting adults. They said Combs shouldn’t be convicted of prostitution because he had no sexual involvement with the men and gained nothing financially from the sessions.