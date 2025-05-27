Seattle Mayor Criticized After Blaming Christian Group for Weekend Violence at Religious Rally

The mayor of Seattle, Bruce Harrell, is doubling down on his criticism of a Christian group, blaming it for the violence that broke out at a rally over the weekend when so-called “antifa” activists attacked what had been a peaceful event.

The group drawing the mayor’s ire is scheduled to hold another demonstration Tuesday afternoon.

On Saturday, police arrested 23 people at Seattle’s Cal Anderson Park during a “Don’t Mess With Our Kids” rally organized by a Christian group, MayDayUSA. The demonstration drew counter-protesters — some of them masked and wearing all black outfits — and resulted in a scuffle. Police said several “anarchist” protesters were arrested for assaulting law enforcement officers.

After the violence, Mr. Harrell blamed the “far-right rally,” which he said was “held here for this very reason — to provoke a reaction.” In response to widespread criticism of Mr. Harrell for his comments, the mayor’s office said in a statement that he will “continue to lead our city’s fight against bigotry and unfairness and stand for Seattle’s values of inclusion, welcoming, and justice.”

“We will not be intimidated by the kind of fear-mongering or divisiveness inspired by the rally and extreme rhetoric…that takes aim at our residents and at Seattle’s second black and first biracial mayor,” the statement added.

Another MayDayUSA rally is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Seattle City Hall. Demonstrators are expected to “demand both an apology and retraction from Bruce Harrell for his disgusting comment.”

MayDayUSA is known for its advocating against so-called gender ideology. Its website says, “God made each of us male or female. Biological gender is sacred and cannot be changed through imagination, behavior, or medical intervention. We stand against the mutilation and destruction of biological gender.”

Saturday’s Christian rally drew a counter-protest from the local LGBT community, with protesters holding signs that read, “Keep Your Bibles Off Our Bodies.” Videos of the rally showed demonstrators — some of them wearing the all-black outfits favored by so-called “antifascists” who regularly protest in Seattle — clashing with law enforcement.

After accusing MayDayUSA of seeking to provoke a reaction with its Saturday demonstration, Mr. Harrell blamed the violence from the counter-protesters on “anarchists” who he said infiltrated the pro-LGBT rally.

The mayor also directed the Parks and Recreation Department to “review all of the circumstances of this application to understand whether there were legal location alternatives or other adjustments that could have been pursued.”

Seattle’s police officers guild also criticized the decision to approve the permit for that specific park, saying, “What we are struggling to understand is, why was this park chosen and authorized… This city decision, as naïve or deliberate as it was, put police officers in an untenable predicament.”

The Parks and Recreation Department said that it is “required to enable the expression of free speech throughout the parks system,” and as “the park was available and met the size and logistical needs for the event requested, the permit was granted.”

One of the speakers at the event, Russell Johnson, shared an email from city officials informing the organizers that a different park “unfortunately does not match up appropriately to successfully facilitate what’s been proposed” and suggesting that they consider “other Seattle Parks locations” such as the Cal Anderson Park.

A press secretary for the Parks and Recreation Department, Callie Craighead, told the Sun that the group initially reached out to the special events office for a permit for a different location, which was rejected. After receiving a suggesting from the special events location, the group applied for a permit for the Cal Anderson Park from the Parks and Recreation Department. Ms. Craighead said the group’s “first request” to the department was for the Cal Anderson Park, which was approved.

The head of the conservative legal firm Alliance Defending Freedom said Monday that it is “evaluating legal action” against Seattle for its handling of the rally and the counter-protesters. The firm’s CEO, Kristen Waggoner, posted on X, “With 23 arrests, multiple hospitalizations, and injuries to citizens and officers reported, @MayorofSeattle’s response undermines public safety and violates free speech and religious liberties.”

“All citizens deserve protection under federal and state law to gather and express their beliefs without fear. We’re watching tomorrow’s rally, and we will act to ensure these rights are upheld,” Ms. Waggoner said.

While Christians demanded an apology from the mayor, advocates for the LGBT community also said they want an apology. An organizer with Freedom Socialist Party’s Seattle chapter, Doreen McGrath, took issue with the location of the Saturday rally taking place “middle of Cal Anderson Park, named after the first openly gay legislator in Washington state history.”

“I think the mayor owes the queer community an apology,” Ms. McGrath said.

MayDayUSA is holding a five-city tour of rallies designed to “stand for our children, restore the family unit, and proclaim the gospel of Jesus.”