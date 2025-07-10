Secret Service Confirms Suspensions of Six Agents for Failures Ahead of Last Year’s Trump Rally Shooting

“Deep flaws” within the Secret Service made the July 13, 2024, attack in Butler, Pennsylvania, possible, an independent panel found last year.

A half-dozen Secret Service agents were suspended following last summer’s attempted assassination of President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, authorities are confirming for the first time.

The six agents, accused of procedural failures, ranged from line-level agents to supervisors, according to ABC News. Some were taken off duty for 10 days while others were suspended for over 40 days.

The agents were given the opportunity to appeal the suspensions which were confirmed this week, just days before Sunday’s anniversary of the July 13, 2024, shooting that left Mr. Trump with a graze wound to the ear.

USSS Deputy Director Matt Quinn said the agents were disciplined in accordance with a federally mandated process.

“We aren’t going to fire our way out of this,” he said to CBS News. “We’re going to focus on the root cause and fix the deficiencies that put us in that situation. Secret Service is totally accountable for Butler.”

“Butler was an operational failure, and we are focused today on ensuring that it never happens again.”

Mr. Quinn added that the agents were placed on restricted duty or given posts that had less operational responsibility upon their return.

Then presidential candidate Trump was just minutes into his speech during a campaign rally when what sounded like several gunshots rang out, prompting the former president to turn his head to the right quickly. An instant later, Trump grabbed the side of his head before crouching to the ground at the direction of his Secret Service detail.

More than half a dozen Secret Service agents rushed the stage to protect Trump. Several officers wearing body armor and carrying high-powered assault rifles covered the former president while others shot and killed the would-be assassin.

Trump then stood up, surrounded by several Secret Service agents, and raised his fist in the air for the crowd to see, seemingly mouthing the words “fight” as his supporters cheered.

In the months that followed, an independent panel was tasked with looking into the assassination attempt and found that “deep flaws” within the Secret Service made the attack possible. The panel called for “fundamental reform” of the agency.

The breakdowns “reveal deep flaws in the Secret Service, including some that appear to be systemic or cultural,” read a report from the panel posted online by the Department of Homeland Security in October 2024. “The Secret Service must be the world’s leading governmental protective organization.”

“The events at Butler on July 13 demonstrate that, currently, it is not.”

The review found a half-dozen failures that led to the attack, including a failure to assign enough personnel to secure the building where gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks had set up his sniper perch.

Agents also failed to address the line-of-sight threat from the building and had communication issues with local law enforcement. The panel also cited the Secret Service’s failure to confront the shooter even though he was spotted 90 minutes before the shooting and identified “deeper concerns,” including a “lack of clarity” on who was responsible for overseeing security at the site and a “troubling lack of critical thinking.”

Nearly 10 days after the assassination attempt, then Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle resigned in the face of sharp bipartisan criticism, saying she accepted “full responsibility” for what she called the “most significant operational failure of the Secret Service in decades.”