Senator Calls For Impeachment of Biden for Withholding Israel Aid ‘Based on the Trump-Ukraine Precedent’

‘The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection. Only with Biden, it’s true,’ Senator Cotton says in a tweet.

AP/J. Scott Applewhite, file
Senator Cotton arrives for a briefing at the Capitol, February 14, 2023. AP/J. Scott Applewhite, file
Senator Cotton is calling for the impeachment of President Biden for withholding arms shipments to Israel, claiming that the president is doing it in order to improve his chances of being re-elected.

“The House has no choice but to impeach Biden based on the Trump-Ukraine precedent of withholding foreign aid to help with reelection. Only with Biden, it’s true,” Mr. Cotton said in a tweet.

Mr. Cotton is referring the first impeachment of President Trump, which was based on his withholding of military aid to Ukraine with the hope that he could force the Ukrainian government to investigate Mr. Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

In another tweet Mr. Cotton added that “Biden’s undermining Israel encourages Hamas to keep the hostages — including American citizens.”

“This is a disgraceful betrayal of our ally for political reasons,” Mr. Cotton said.

