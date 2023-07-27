Senator Cotton Nails It — ‘Total Immunity’ Ended the Hunter Biden Plea Bargain

The White House may come to regret its insistence that the president will not pardon his son.

As you know, Hunter Biden’s sweetheart deal blew up in a Wilmington, Delaware, court yesterday, thanks to the good offices of Judge Maryellen Noreika. Judge Noreika, who in the past made political contributions to both Republicans and Democrats, was in fact a nominee of President Trump, but her nomination was signed off on by two of President Biden’s Democrat Delaware cronies, Senators Coons and Carper.

When Judge Noreika asked the prosecutors and defendants to explain the constitutional reasoning behind this sweetheart deal, neither side could answer. So, in that moment, the Hunter Biden honeymoon — at least temporarily — was ended.

Now, you probably know all this, but I want to repeat the words of a distinguished senator of Arkansas, Tom Cotton — because he nailed it, all about the immunity provision killing the deal.

“The plea agreement between the Biden Department of Justice and Hunter Biden last month purported to give him total immunity for all past crimes and misdeeds,” he said. “And that’s what blew up in that plea today. It wasn’t the judge rejecting it, it’s that the U.S. attorney sheepishly admitted that they couldn’t guarantee it. And Hunter Biden’s lawyers, who obviously knew that that’s what they were pursuing, refused to go forward with the plea deal unless it gave him blanket immunity for all crimes. So let’s be clear. There’s no confusion here between these two sides. And when Biden’s Department of Justice and Hunter Biden’s criminal defense attorneys sit down, those aren’t adversaries negotiating. Those are co-conspirators strategizing. Now, what the Department of Justice should do is what they should have done all along — allow their investigators to pursue the facts wherever they lead and charge Hunter Biden with the crimes he has committed and take it to a jury trial.”

I couldn’t have said it better myself, and, frankly, no legal commentator has said it better than that. Mr. Cotton nailed it.

Now, what happens next when all these lawyers reconvene in 30 days is anybody’s guess. I only wish to point out that had this so-called global immunity deal ever gone through, it would’ve ruled out any prosecution of Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling, pay-to-play transactions with various evildoers in places as far-flung as Communist China, Ukraine, Romania, Russia, Kazakhstan, or lord knows where.

If the global immunity deal had gone through, it would’ve ruled out any investigation of President Biden’s alleged shakedown and extortion of the Burisma CEO. I know these are all allegations, but the walls are closing in as the evidence mounts.

So, the Bidens — father and son — and their cronies could’ve all been granted immunity were it not for the fact that one smart judge smelled a rat and put an end to it. Thank heavens there are some honest judges left in the world.

Of course, this story is not over yet, and we’ll see in a month’s time what the next episode brings. Now, two more things.

Mr. Trump’s attorneys met today with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s DOJ team, but the former president claims it’s “fake news” that his team was informed of an imminent indictment. We shall see. Why do I think Jack Smith is no Maryellen Noreika?

Finally, at one of his made-up climate-change end-of-the-world heatwave events today, Mr. Biden was asked if he would pardon his son. He didn’t say “yes,” and didn’t say “no.” He just didn’t say. Mr. Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, was asked the same question, by the very same reporter: “Would Joe Biden pardon his son, Hunter?” And she promptly answered, “No. ”

She may rue the day. Just saying.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.