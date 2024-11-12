Senator-Elect Jim Justice’s Beloved Bulldog, Babydog, Banned From Senate Floor

First, the Senate’s Democratic leadership tried to block the Senator-elect from Pennsylvania from Tuesday’s orientation for new members of Congress. Now, they have banished a beloved icon from the state of West Virginia from the Senate floor — permanently.

Senator-elect Jim Justice of West Virginia was informed Tuesday that he could not bring his famous English bulldog, Babydog, to the Senate floor, Axios reported.

The outlet notes Mr. Justice was informed during the orientation for new senators that only service animals are allowed on the Senate floor. A press secretary for Mr. Justice did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Babydog has garnered national adoration as she has appeared by the senator-elect’s side at various events. Her celebrity status began during the Covid pandemic when she was featured in West Virginia’s vaccination campaign, “Do it for Babydog.”

Babydog also made an appearance at the Republican National Convention, where the crowd roared the canine’s name during Mr. Justice’s speech. Eventually, Babydog emerged on stage and sat next to the senator-elect during his speech.

It is not uncommon for lawmakers to bring their dogs to the Capitol. They are frequently seen in the halls of the Capitol or lawmakers’ offices. Axios points out that the rule appears to only apply to the Senate floor and that Babydog will be welcome in other parts of the Capitol.

Several users on X spoke to criticize the rule.

The communications director for Senator Hawley, Abigail Jackson, wrote on X, “Justice for Babydog.”

A conservative commentator on the “Ruthless Podcast,” who goes by the name Comfortably Smug, wrote on X, “This is garbage. Give Schumer’s seat to Babydog.”

Senator-elect Jim Banks posted, “What an in-Justice!”