Senator Menendez, Busted With Gold Bars and Wads of Cash, Convicted on All Counts of Corruption

The senator used his position to enrich himself and his wife by advancing the interests of the Egyptian government.

Senator Menendez on Tuesday was convicted on all counts in his high-profile corruption trial, where the senator was found to have accepted bribes of gold and cash in order to act on behalf of Egypt.

After a nine-week trial and three days of jury deliberations at the Southern District of New York, Menendez, a three-term senator representing New Jersey, was found to have used his position to enrich himself and his wife by advancing the interests of the Egyptian government. Menendez refused to testify during the trial.

Menendez’s wife, Nadine Menendez, was also charged with crimes related to her and her husband’s activities, though her trial was delayed so she could recover from breast cancer surgery.

The verdict also likely eliminates Menendez’s potential to act as a major candidate in the race for his Senate seat. Although Menendez did not receive the Democratic nomination, he did file to run as an independent in New Jersey.

Menendez’s case began last year when he was indicted for bribery, though more charges were announced over time. He ended up facing charges of bribery, fraud, conspiracy, and extortion, among others.

The initial blockbuster indictment against Menendez included photos of gold bars and wads of cash stuffed inside jacket pockets that were found during an FBI search of his house. At trial, Menendez’s attorneys argued that the gold bars belonged to Menendez’s wife.