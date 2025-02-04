‘Sex and the City’ Actress Says Her Son, Nephew, Best Friend’s Child Are All Transgender

She joined the hundreds of demonstrators at a Manhattan college to protest Trump’s new executive order.

“Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon took to the streets of Manhattan on Monday to protest President Trump’s new executive order on trangenders.

The actress joined the hundreds of demonstrators to protest NYU-Langone Health after the hospital cancelled at least two children’s appointments to receive puberty blockers following Mr. Trump’s Trans Care executive order.

Ms. Nixon, 58, took the mic at the Pro-Trans Children protest to speak about the order and how it “cannot happen in New York,” adding that her son, her sister’s son, and her best friend’s child are all proudly trans.

“Most importantly, I am here today as the mother of a proud trans man,” she said to cheers. “I am here today as the aunt of a proud trans man. My best friend’s kid is trans and my kid’s best friend is trans. My wife and I — our lives are filled with the most amazing, beautiful, brave trans people — young and old, but especially young.”

Her remarks came after NYU Langone Health, a leading hospital system in the city, began canceling appointments for minors who were scheduled to receive implants that dispense puberty-blocking medication, The New York Times reported.

NYU has long been known for its trans-friendly policies as it has been recognized as an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for 10 consecutive years in a row, according to its website.

In June of 2018, Ms. Nixon saluted her first-born child, Samuel, who came out as transgender two days before the Gay Pride Parade.

During Monday’s protest, Ms. Nixon spoke about how Samuel had his top surgery done at NYU “a number of years ago. His doctors were fantastic. His surgeon was the best we could’ve imagined.

“And the idea that this city is filled with young people who thought they had a place to go where they can receive the highest care — and that place has now been shut to them, sickens me. Sickens me to my core,” she said.

Word quickly spread among parents of trans children after NYU canceled appointments for two 12-year-old children who had been scheduled to undergo the procedure this week. One of the children had been due to have a small device, which would release a puberty-blocking medication called Supprelin LA, implanted into the upper arm on Thursday.

The second 12-year-old child was scheduled to have the same procedure on Friday. The mother told the Times that she was only informed of the cancellation on Wednesday — one day after the executive order was issued.

Attorney General Letitia James notified health providers in the state that they must continue to provide such care to comply with state law, adding that a new court ruling means that they won’t lose federal funding.

Ms. James and other state attorneys general have filed a joint lawsuit against the Trump administration, and on Friday, a federal judge in Rhode Island issued a temporary restraining order in the case.