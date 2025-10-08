They are defending the former FBI director, James Comey, and his completely phony Russiagate hoax against Donald Trump — even after he lied in his testimony before the Senate.

Democrats have no shame.

First of all, they’re shutting down the government in order to spend $1.5 trillion and overturn Republican efforts to weed out waste, fraud, and abuse, and put in some simple eligibility requirements for able-bodied people on Medicaid and welfare.

Then, the Democrats want to restore and even expand the phony Inflation Reduction Act of the Biden years that contributed to 20 percent inflation.

And then, of course, they deny doing it. Even though it’s black and white, on paper. No shame.

Then you have Governor JB Pritzker of Illinois calling federal law enforcement and the National Guard “thugs” and “political pawns,” even while they are upholding the constitution to keep law and order, save the streets of Chicago, and deport the worst of the worst illegal criminals. No shame.

The Democrats have no shame in defending the former FBI director, James Comey, and his completely phony Russiagate hoax against Donald Trump — even after he lied in his testimony before the Senate.

And now he’s pleading “not guilty” and, of course, no Democrat is willing to stand up against him. Shame on them.

And shame on the Democrats for being taken over by the Democratic Socialists of America and far-left allies such as Antifa, openly promoting violence, anarchy, and insurrection.

Here’s what Attorney General Pam Bondi said just moments ago at the White House: “We’re not going to have it anymore. These thugs, we saw what’s happening in Portland and Chicago, and you saw what happened in Dallas. No longer. This is not activism. It’s anarchy. We can’t and we will not let masked terrorists burn our buildings, attack our law enforcement, and intimidate our communities.“

Shame on the Democrats for allowing the phony special counsel, Jack Smith, to weaponize the Biden FBI, running covert surveillance of eight sitting Republican Senators — looking for dirt on, you guessed it, President Trump.

You know there was digital tapping going on — and perhaps wiretapping of phone calls as well.

Shame on the Democrats for not standing up to Zohran Mamdani’s antisemitism and his defense of Hamas and bashing of Israel — even on October 7, of all days.

Shame on all the Democrats who continue to use violent language — fascism, Nazism, Hitlerism — in false charges against conservative critics, language that itself increasingly often leads to devastating real-world violence.

With few exceptions, the Democratic Party seems to have learned nothing after the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk.

Shame on them.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.