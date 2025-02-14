Sheriff Pam Bondi Is Making New York Great Again

‘This is a new DOJ,’ Trump’s new attorney general avers, ‘and we are taking steps to protect Americans, American citizens, and angel moms.’

Sheriff Pam Bondi makes New York great again.

After just a couple of days of being sworn in as attorney general, Pam Bondi is laying the law down — especially on illegal immigration. And especially on illegal immigration in New York.

All New Yorkers in the city, the suburbs, and upstate should be cheering her on for making the Empire State a safer and more decent place to live.

Here’s what she had to say: “This is a new DOJ, and we are taking steps to protect Americans, American citizens, and angel moms.” Ms. Bondi added: “New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today — as you know, we sued Illinois, and New York didn’t listen. So now, you’re next.”

And our new Sheriff Bondi is going after something called the “greenlight law” in New York which allows illegal immigrants to get drivers licenses and stops the Department of Motor Vehicles from telling Immigration and Customs Enforcement

So, Ms. Bondi sued all the New York Trump Derangement Syndrome operatives, including the attorney general, Letitia James, and the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg.

And, just for the heck of it, Ms. Bondi threw in the DMV commissioner, whom no one has ever even heard of.

The point here is that the new Trump Justice department is busting through sanctuary cities and states, left and right. Ms. Bondi has already acted against Illinois, and now she’s acting against New York.

And, of course, the far-left James-Bragg left-wing Soviet-like cabal deserves everything they get for their attempted weaponization jihad against President Trump, where they tried to throw him in jail for 700 years, take all his businesses away, and bankrupt him.

All of that was one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in history.

Whether or not Attorney General Bondi had that in mind we’ll never know, but bravo to her for correctly arguing that federal law supersedes state and local law.

And giving Tom Homan and his ICE brigade the right to capture and deport the murderers and rapists who have broken the law.

There’s no escape for them under the new Trump-appointed sheriffs. And these New York officials can whine as much as they want, but the voters’ tide has turned against them.

And then we come to the case of Mayor Adams, whose biggest crime during the Biden years was to begin cooperating with federal officials to stop the flood of illegals coming into the Red Apple. So the Bidens weaponized the legal system against him.

A phony indictment from President Biden’s Justice Department tried to lay him out, basically for doing nothing more than taking a couple of first-class airplane seat upgrades and helping a foreign embassy get a faster repair job.

The Trump-Bondi Justice Department dropped the indictment against Mr. Adams. And now you have a couple of Assistant United States Attorneys screaming like banshees, with highly visible resignation letters that no one really cares about.

Leftie news outlets are telling us how brilliant these former prosecutors are, but, if so, they’re only book-smart or pedigree-smart.

They are not street-smart, with no common sense at all, because Mr. Adams is cooperating with Ms. Bondi and Mr. Homan to get the illegals out of New York and make New York safe again, even reopening ICE facilities on Rikers Island.

You could say the new Trump sheriffs are now weaponizing justice in favor of Mr. Adams — but so that he can fight migrant crime and get rid of illegals.

I’m calling this good weaponization. High moral ground weaponization. Law and order, safety weaponization.

And because of his good works, the Democratic mayor, Eric Adams, is being mentioned as a possible Republican mayor, Eric Adams.

Stay tuned for more on that.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.