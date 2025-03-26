Sheriff’s Office in Texas Grapples With Recent Wave of Suicides Among Deputies

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas has been left reeling in shock after four deputies have committed suicide over the past two months.

The most recent deputy to have taken her own life was Christina Kohler, 37, who joined the department in 2018. Her body was found on March 13 after she was reported missing two weeks earlier, according to a post on Facebook by Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Three days later, Maria Vasquez, who recently left the department in December, was found dead from an apparent suicide, according to ABC13. The body of another former deputy, William Bozeman, was found under similar circumstances. Earlier this year, retired deputy Long Nguyen was also found dead.

“It caught a lot of us by surprise,” Jose Lopez, the president of the Harris County Deputies’ Organization FOP #39, told the local news outlet. “One is too many. Two? Three? Yes, it’s definitely devastating.”

“It hits very close to home, and it’s a reminder to us how fragile life is, and it’s also a reminder we do need to look out for each other.”

The HCSO has been reminding its deputies of the mental health services made available since 2020 when Sheriff Gonzalez established a peer-to-peer support network.

“These last few weeks have been difficult for our staff and the sheriff’s office as a whole,” Dr. Thomas McNeese, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Health Division director, said to ABC13.

“This profession, unfortunately, takes a toll on people. And, over time, the longer you’re in it, the more of a toll it takes, and it changes people.”

A recent report from the CNA corporation and First Help, An organization that monitors suicide deaths of first responders, found that nearly 1,300 police and corrections officers had taken their own lives between 2016 and 2022.

2019 saw the highest number of incidents, with 234.

“In recent years, focus on the health and well-being of public safety personnel has heightened, prompting a growing recognition of the importance of accurate data concerning suicides in these professions,” reads a section of the report.

The spate of suicides in Harris County mirrors a similar trend that occurred among the ranks of the NYPD in 2019, where ten officers died after taking their own lives.

“We are hurting right now; it’s been a very tough year,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told NBC 4 New York at the time.

“From the unions to the membership, to the executives in the police department — we’re all feeling it. And we’re all trying as best as we can to work together to come up with initiatives to do more. Everyone wants the same thing here.”