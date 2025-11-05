Sherrill Holds 60 Percent Lead Over Ciattarelli With Quarter of New Jersey Votes Counted

The race for governor in New Jersey closed in the Garden State with Democratic candidate Mikie Sherrill holding on to a lead as polling results begin to be counted.

With 27 percent of the votes in, Ms. Sherrill is leading with just over 60 percent compared to the 39 percent of the vote in favor of Mr. Ciattarelli, according to The Associated Press. But with many precincts in the state yet to be counted, the gap could quickly close.

The early results underscore what was a closely contested race between the two candidates. A series of polls released last week showed a dizzying array of possible outcomes ranging from a dead heat to an eight-point lead for Ms. Sherrill.

An Emerson College poll released Thursday in conjunction with WPIX 11 and the Hill showed Ms. Sherrill clinging to lead of 49 percent over Mr. Ciattarelli who was at 48 percent among likely voters — well within the margin of error.

A poll from Quinnipiac University found Ms. Sherrill leading by eight points at 51 percent, a slight jump from the school’s previous poll in mid-October when she was at 50 percent.

The numbers in the Quinnipiac poll show a predictable break among party lines with Ms. Sherrill capturing 94 percent of Democrats while Ciattarelli takes 93 percent of Republicans. But independents leaned slightly toward Mr. Ciattarelli, 47-44 percent.

This is Mr. Ciattarelli’s third run for the governor’s mansion in the last decade, having lost the Republican primary in 2017 and the general election to Governor Phil Murphy in 2021. Mr. Ciattarelli lost the election four years ago by only three points, and after the state’s 10-point swing to the right between the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections, many in the GOP believe that they can win this year.