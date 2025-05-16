‘She’s No Longer Hot’: Trump Reignites Bad Blood With Taylor Swift in New Truth Social Tirade

The 47th president is currently flying back to America after concluding a whirlwind tour of the Middle East.

President Trump appears to be reigniting his bad blood with Taylor Swift, this time proclaiming that she Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter is no longer “hot.”

The 47th president, who is currently flying back to America after concluding a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, took to Truth Social on Friday morning to bash the pop sensation.

“Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’” Mr. Trump wrote.

The post was sandwiched between a Truth Social post about his trip to Abu Dhabi and another chastising the Supreme Court and stuck out like a sore thumb.

It’s not entirely unusual, however, for Mr. Trump to take a swipe at Ms. Swift. The two figures have clashed several times over the past decade, with Ms. Swift publicly endorsing Mr. Trump’s political adversaries, President Biden and Vice President Harris.

After the “Shake It Off” singer publicly supported Ms. Harris’s 2024 presidential bid, Mr. Trump proclaimed that he was not, in fact, a fan of Ms. Swift, who he described as “a very liberal person” who “seems to always endorse a Democrat.” He added: “And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Ms. Swift’s endorsement of Ms. Harris came shortly after Mr. Trump posted AI-generated images of the pop star online as if she had endorsed him. The move sent the pop star’s “Swifties” into a tailspin, with many calling on their favored singer to take legal action against Mr. Trump.

Ms. Swift, meanwhile, is still riding the high of her immensely popular “Eras Tour” which became the highest-grossing tour of all time after raising more than $2 billion in ticket sales.