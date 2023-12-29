Shocking Support for Bin Laden Emerging Among Young Americans Is Called the Fruit of America’s Educational Priorities

‘The dismal poll results are a sad commentary on an educational system that has increasingly presented Western history in terms of a colonizer/victim status,’ says one scholar.

A new poll is sounding alarm bells for the future of liberty as young Americans express growing support for Osama bin Laden and the 9/11 attacks. It’s the fruit of an education system with an increasingly hard-left bent, one that casts Western Civilization as the world’s repository of evil.

J.L. Partners, conducting the survey for the Daily Mail, asked 1,000 Americans for their opinions on bin Laden. Eight percent aged 18 to 29, Gen Z, had a “completely positive” view of him and 12 percent a “somewhat favorable view,” a total of one-in-five leaning toward the terrorist.

That combined 20 percent is larger than the 18.9 percent the Reform Party presidential candidate, H. Ross Perot, won in 1996, perhaps costing President George H.W. Bush reelection. Among somewhat older Americans, Millennials and Gen Xers ages 30 to 49, 7 percent say they have a “completely positive” view of bin Laden.

“The dismal poll results,” the author of “Why America Slept: The Failure to Prevent 9/11,” Gerald Posner, tells the Sun, “are a sad commentary on an educational system that has increasingly presented Western history in terms of a colonizer/victim status.”

This “skewed history,” Mr. Posner says, “is reinforced by TikTok and YouTube.” This is borne out by the data science company Kaggle which found, as the Sun reported earlier this month, “that using TikTok a mere 30 minutes a day increases the chance of holding ‘antisemitic or anti-Israel’ views by 17 percent.”

Last month, a video about bin Laden’s “Letter to America” went viral on TikTok, forcing the Communist Chinese-controlled platform to scrub the posts. “Once young people filter everything through a victim mentality,” Mr. Posner said, “it is not a big jump to thinking that terrorists such as bin Laden are instead heroic resistance fighters.”

In this paradigm, America is condemned for colonization of North America. Israel — despite being home to the Jewish people since Biblical times, centuries before Islam emerged — is also a victimizer. Facts such as the Jewish state ending its occupation of Gaza in 2005 don’t fit these narratives, so they are ignored.

“Little wonder,” Mr. Posner said, “our supposedly finest college campuses were overrun after October 7 with pro-Hamas sympathizers who cheered for the genocide of Jews.” I reported another effect of this miseducation earlier this month in the Sun, citing a YouGov poll.

“Among voters between 18 and 29,” I wrote, “20 percent agreed that ‘the Holocaust is a myth’” and “23 percent believed the Holocaust was ‘exaggerated.’” In another survey, conducted by Schoen Cooperman Research, 53 percent of Millennials and Gen Z “didn’t know Nazi Germany had murdered six million Jews,” and 11 percent said “Jews caused the Holocaust.”

The younger Americans are, the stronger their sympathy for the devil. Only 41 percent of Gen Z had a “completely negative” opinion of bin Laden in the Daily Mail survey, less than half the 86 percent of Millennials.

The same trend emerges when young Americans were asked if they believe bin Laden was “a force for good.” Among Gen Z, eight percent said the Al-Qaeda leader’s “views and his actions were good” while 23 percent approved of his views alone. For Millennials, the support was six and 14 percent respectively.

Among Gen X and Baby Boomers, support for bin Laden’s views or actions and views was statistically insignificant, while the percentages that said bin Laden’s “views and actions were bad” declined with age as well.

Among the Baby Boomers, 92 percent condemned bin Laden’s terrorist views and acts. For Generation X, the percentage was 85 percent. It fell to 70 for Millennials before bottoming out at 62 percent for Gen Z.

Bin Laden orchestrated the slaughter of thousands across the Mideast, Africa, and America, and a key point is that he targeted civilians. Young people are protesting Israel’s response to the Hamas attack for its civilian toll in Gaza; yet they appear unmoved when the innocent dead are fellow citizens, or, for that matter, Jews.

Taken in full, the data demonstrates that America’s future leaders and defenders of Western Civilization are being indoctrinated with propaganda favorable to terrorists. Fault lies with the education establishment, which — as agents of darkness plot fresh atrocities — is lulling the nation back into its pre-9/11 sleep.