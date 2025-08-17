Six-Figure Bodyguards in Failing Schools: What Are We Protecting?

Analysts say eroding public trust is forcing financially strapped school districts across America to spend more to protect their administrators.

School districts across America are increasingly devoting scarce resources to costly security details for top officials, reflecting threats of violence sparked by what analysts describe as a “decay of trust” in the education system.

Education Week reports that American schools collectively are now spending more on security personnel – around $12 billion annually – than on counselors, nurses, or social workers.

Early this month in Virginia, Fairfax County Public Schools posted a job opening for an “Executive Protection Agent” — a personal bodyguard for Superintendent Michelle Reid. The position, paying between $84,552 and $143,880, was unveiled amid a $121 million budget shortfall, sparking public outrage.

The uproar was intensified by the fact that Ms. Reid already earns more than $424,000 annually, including a car allowance, while entry-level teachers make roughly $58,000.

“The Fairfax Executive Protection Agent role reflects fear of targeted threats against leaders amid divisive curriculum debates,” the managing director of Nestpoint Associates tells the New York Sun.

“Administrators are shielding themselves as public trust in schools erodes. This really is a reflection of the decay of trust and approval of our educational institutions.”

The Fairfax school district defended its security spending by citing escalating threats against school leaders nationwide, pointing to “the highly publicized tragic events around the country over the last several months.”

The exact nature of those threats remains unclear, but monitoring service TorchStone Global reports that nine threats were made against state and regional government officials in June – an increase from the monthly average recorded in 2024.

The July report notes a total of 29 domestic and 10 international security incidents impacting high-profile individuals; it does not say how many of these incidents were targeted at state or regional government officials

But critics in Fairfax are pushing back, demanding to know how such a lavish allocation can be justified in a district where many schools lack basic resources.

This issue is not unique to Fairfax. In Illinois, the Evanston/Skokie School District employs round-the-clock armed bodyguards for Superintendent Devon Horton at roughly $65 per hour, amounting to nearly $500,000 over a year.

The hiring follows escalating threats to Mr. Horton and other district leaders, largely prompted by a proposal to give students from marginalized groups priority for in-person learning during the pandemic.

According to local news reports, Mr. Horton received racist and threatening voicemails, hate mail, and postcards containing homophobic remarks and veiled death threats. His car was vandalized.

In Los Angeles County’s Las Virgenes Unified School District, the board in September 2022 quietly approved an “armed guard contract” for multiple campuses through Moorpark-based Covered 6 Security Services.

Funded in part by a $700,000 state grant aimed at combating vaping, the deployed “Protective Service Officers” carry weapons and patrol two high schools with one “rover” moving among other campuses.

The spending drew sharp criticism from parents who lamented the lack of a transparent discussion and questioned the wisdom of introducing armed security in school environments.

“Many school superintendents turned a deaf ear to the community, chasing advocacy funding over fundamental education. Now they have to contend with the anger of ‘woke volatility’ alongside traditional values discontent,” risk analyst Dennis Santiago tells the Sun.

“School superintendents are servants of the system, not overlords of fiefdoms. Their priorities should always have been to focus their efforts on basic educational needs first.

“They have some of the most powerful lobbies and unions to aid them, which were misused over the years to create a moat between schools and the people they serve that has turned into a swamp.”

Supporters, however, say the security problems cannot be ignored and that threatening messages, vandalism, and harassment of district school officials are real and escalating.

“We are seeing a troubling rise in targeted harassment and threats against school superintendents and board members across the country,” a source connected to the U.S. Department of Education tells the Sun. “Ensuring the safety of education leaders is essential to maintaining stable school governance.”

The spending on security has drawn attention to pay disparities in education more broadly. In some districts, superintendents earn six-figure salaries, far exceeding those of average teachers.

In Duval County, Florida, the incoming superintendent will earn a base salary of $320,000 over three years. At the same time, teachers struggle with rising workloads and stagnant pay during a $70 million budget deficit.

In Colorado’s Jefferson County, Superintendent Tracy Dorland is negotiating a salary increase beyond her current $300,770 compensation, even while 40 percent of teachers reportedly live paycheck to paycheck and the district faces financial uncertainty.

This has provoked heated debate over salary priorities: districts spend extravagantly on administrators’ compensation and protection while classrooms, learning support and mental health initiatives are chronically underfunded.

“Districts must prioritize student safety and classroom needs – Fairfax’s per-student spending should fund teachers and books, not lavish security details for superintendents. Legitimate safety can be addressed with shared security resources, not elite protection that siphons funds from underpaid educators,” said Mr. Thomas.

Mr. Santiago said the best way to address security concerns “is to get rid of the barriers between school policies and community values. Then [the administrators] won’t be isolated, they’ll regain community support.

“Security spending on elites never leads to good outcomes. It doesn’t matter if it’s schools or nations; leadership distant from ordinary people is the antithesis of good governance and public service.”