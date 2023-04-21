‘Sleazy’ Is the Word for the Burgeoning Biden Scandals

A kind of low politics, going back to 2016, is starting to come into focus.

As most people know by now, an IRS supervisor has told lawmakers he has information that the Biden administration is improperly handling the criminal investigation into the president’s son Hunter.

This IRS supervisor is seeking whistleblower protection, probably from Chairman Jason Smith’s Ways and Means Committee because it’s a tax matter, or so we think. The whistleblower also claims to have information that would contradict sworn testimony by “a senior political appointee,” who allegedly provided “preferential treatment” for Hunter Biden.

Now, many believe that the senior official is Attorney General Garland, who it has been alleged has told U.S. attorneys in different parts of the country appointed by President Biden not to cooperate with the U.S. attorney in Delaware, David Weiss.

As we know, a Delaware grand jury has been going on for five years, presumably investigating an illegal gun rap and some kind of tax evasion offenses. This stuff should’ve been settled in 10 minutes.

Yet there’s more to this story that makes it so shady — or, even better, sleazy. That’s the word I’m looking for folks: sleazy.

A former CIA deputy director, Mike Morell, just testified in front of Chairman Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Committee about the Hunter Biden laptop fiasco where the Biden campaign got 51 former high-ranking intelligence officers to sign a letter saying there was no truth to the New York Post story and that it was a Russian disinformation operation.

This is a former deputy director of the CIA, who helped quarterback this letter, which has been disproved over and over by recent evidence. Of course, the intelligence big shots are all running for the hills and won’t admit they were lying to elect Mr. Biden over President Trump.

Yet behind Mr. Morell, it turns out, is Antony Blinken — the current secretary of state. He was the real quarterback. He was the real driver of this lying letter, which was all put up so Mr. Biden could lie in the second debate against President Trump about the Hunter Biden laptop and all the illegal influence-peddling money payoffs from foreign business people to the Biden crime family.

In other words, our secretary of state was behind this criminal enterprise. Regardless of whether it’s legally criminal, I’m calling it criminal. Why? Because this is the kind of low politics that is characteristic of the senior people in the Biden administration, and indeed the Biden White House.

Mr. Morell wanted to be CIA director, but didn’t get the job. Mr. Blinken, of course, holds the senior-most Cabinet position in the U.S. government. There’s another name I want to add: Jake Sullivan, who has a huge job as national security advisor.

Now, I do not know if Mr. Sullivan was involved in this lying letter from the 51 intelligence people. I suspect he was, but I do not know. However, I do know that Mr. Sullivan was one of the leading retailers of Secretary Clinton’s phony Russian hoax Steele dossier charge that plagued Mr. Trump’s presidency.

Mr. Sullivan was selling that bit of phony business as hard as he could back in 2016, and then he resurfaces as national security adviser in the Biden administration. I’ll leave it there.

My biggest point here is that political hacks should not be at the senior-most level of the government. The most important agencies — State, Defense, Justice, and Treasury — should be peopled by experts with sterling reputations.

Mr. Blinken is neither an expert nor has a sterling reputation. He engaged in the worst sort of lying politics. Call it what it is: Mr. Blinken operated a dirty tricks operation. This sort of behavior, and the fact that he was appointed to such a senior position, not only diminishes his office, but also diminishes the entire Biden presidency.

Unfortunately for America, as our senior diplomat, Mr. Blinken has been, by nearly all accounts, an incredibly ineffectual foreign policymaker. Just think about it. You think Mike Pompeo would’ve organized a lying letter for cheap political reasons? You think George Shultz would have? Kissinger?

Now, having served in two administrations, I know there are political people in the White House, campaign people, but not running the most important agencies. The policy game is completely different from the frequently dirty tricks political game.

And here in this crazy Hunter Biden business, which I believe will ultimately directly involve his father, the president, we have Secretary Blinken and Attorney General Garland under high suspicion for engaging in what amounts to political dirty tricks.

That’s not the honorable high-calling U.S. government that I know of. Save America. Drain the swamp.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.