Why Do Democrats Always Side Against Cops?

Like most Democrats, President Biden’s empty message on crime has focused on gun control and social spending while ignoring the true root cause of the record-breaking crime wave here in New York and around the country — that being, the demonization of law enforcement.

From day one in his campaign and right up through his visit to New York yesterday, Mr. Biden has always blamed the cops, never the criminals.

Here in New York, we’ve had to put up with a no-bail, no-jail approach to law enforcement that downgraded, among other things, armed robberies, assaults on cops, drug dealing, subway-fare evasion, and criminal recidivism. Again: No bail, no jail is the way it’s been working in New York, the worst of any state in the union.

Thousands of cops lined Fifth Avenue recently for the funerals of the two young police officers who were tragically shot dead during a domestic violence call. The blue line from New York City and cops from all over the country came here to stand tall and to send a message — enough is enough.

We know crime is a security issue for families, schools, and businesses. It’s bringing down New York City, leading to a mass out-migration to safer places.

Crime is also an economic issue. It’s like a tax hike. It keeps people from going back to work, from filling up the office buildings, from reopening their stores and opening new businesses.

New York Democrats have been just as cowardly as Mr. Biden when it comes to solving the crime wave, but now I can at least report one sliver of hope.

The crazy, woke, soft-on-crime Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, is actually backing down on a pair of controversial policies.

Commercial robberies committed with knives and guns will once again be prosecuted as felonies. This isn’t much — it should never have been in his original soft-on-crime memo — but it is something.

As Mayor Giuliani mentioned, though, I would say Mr. Bragg’s entire memo should be reversed. Scrubbed. Shredded. Burned.

So, this sliver of hope is just a tiny beginning.

I keep thinking about those thousands of cops who lined Fifth Avenue — for the second funeral, they actually extended from 50th Street all the way to 35th Street, according to observers, forming an even greater blue line than for the first funeral — and their message.

These cowardly politicians should stop attacking the cops and instead should listen to them, take their advice, and have the cops’ backs.

This is a New York story, but it’s also a national story. This is a make or break moment for the city, but also a make or break moment for the entire country.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business News.