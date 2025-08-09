Smithsonian Restores Trump Impeachment References to Museum Display with Subtle Revisions

The museum says the updated presentation reflects careful consideration and adherence to institutional principles.

The Smithsonian Institution has reinstated references to President Trump’s two impeachments in an exhibit at the National Museum of American History, albeit with notable modifications to the accompanying text and presentation.

The move follows public criticism of the temporary removal of a placard covering the topic.

The display, part of the “American Presidency: A Glorious Burden” exhibit, initially included a temporary board added in September 2021. It outlined Mr. Trump’s impeachments alongside artifacts tied to past presidential impeachment cases involving Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Bill Clinton.

The original text referenced Mr. Trump’s “solicitation of foreign influence” during the 2020 election and “false statements” related to the January 6 Capitol insurrection. The placard was removed in July leaving no reference to the Trump impeachments, sparking controversy and accusations of censorship.

The Smithsonian said the placard was removed temporarily due to design inconsistency and spatial concerns, saying, “We removed it to make way for a more permanent update to the content inside the case.”

Following the public outcry, the references were restored this week, but the revised display now features a toned-down presentation. Mr. Trump’s impeachment information is placed conspicuously lower within the exhibit and lacks some of the original’s biased language.

For example, text describing his first impeachment now includes the word “alleged” when mentioning the solicitation of foreign influence. Another claim about his second impeachment, involving “false statements” and inciting lawless actions at the Capitol, has been removed entirely.

Changes to the display align with Mr. Trump’s executive order accusing cultural institutions, including the Smithsonian, of promoting “divisive” ideologies. The Trump administration had applied pressure to various organizations to reshape how historical narratives are presented, prompting concerns among critics about attempts to rewrite history.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned the placard’s initial removal, calling it “pathetic” during a Senate floor speech. “This is a man rewriting history or thinking he can rewrite history,” the New York Democrat said. “He can’t, but he thinks he can.”

Despite the allegations, Lindsey Halligan, a White House official, denied any direct involvement in the museum’s alterations. “That said, it’s encouraging to see the institution taking steps that align with President Trump’s Executive Order to restore truth to American history,” Mr. Halligan told The Washington Post, emphasizing that Trump had been acquitted twice by the Senate.

A Smithsonian statement Friday maintained that the updated presentation reflects careful consideration and adherence to institutional principles.

“The updated display now reflects all presidential impeachments. Adhering to principles foundational to our role as the nation’s museum, we take great care to ensure that what we present to the public reflects both intellectual integrity and thoughtful design,” the statement read.