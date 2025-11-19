Snarky Democrats Attempt to Rename GOP Animal Cruelty Bill as the ‘Kristi Noem Canine Relief Act’

Democrats want the bill, tied to the attack on a Customs and Border Protection dog abused at Dulles Airport, renamed to commemorate the Homeland Security Secretary’s decision to shoot her own dog, Cricket.

A Democratic congressman is trolling Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem by suggesting during a hearing on Tuesday that a bill related to harming service animals be renamed the “Kristi Noem Canine Relief Act of 2025.”

The bill in question, House Resolution 4638, would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to make any alien who has been convicted of or admits to harming animals used in law enforcement inadmissible to the country or deportable.

Congressman Ken Calver sponsored the legislation — officially known as the “Bill to Outlaw Wounding of Official Working Animals Act” — and more than a dozen Republicans have signed on as co-sponsors.

The kicking of a Customs and Border Protection dog by an Egyptian man coming into the country at Washington Dulles International Airport was the impetus for the bill. The man was trying to smuggle more than 50 pounds of various food products into the country.

The victim of the attack, a five year old beagle named Freddie, took two weeks to recover from bruised ribs he suffered. Freddie was in the committee room for the hearing Tuesday.

Democrats on the committee spoke out against the legislation, saying it could apply penalties to people who have not been convicted of any crime. They also noted that the man in Freddie’s case has been jailed and deported based on existing laws.

Congressman Dan Goldman then took the opportunity to tie the bill to an infamous event from Ms. Noem’s book in which she recounted shooting and killing a young dog she owned.

“Make no mistake. I am strongly against anyone assaulting dogs,” Mr. Goldman said.

“I really want to know how, if at all, it would apply to cabinet members who have admitted that they have shot and killed a dog,” Mr. Goldman added. “Is it only at the ports of entry or is this just broadly against any assault on dogs? Because my understanding, if I’m reading the bill right, is that this would apply to someone who kills a dog.”

Mr. Goldman claimed his amendment to change the name was to highlight what he called the GOP’s insistence on demonizing immigrants while ignoring violence within its own ranks.

Another Democratic congressman, Jared Moskowitz, then continued the pile-on.

“That puppy had a name. Say its name — Cricket,” Mr. Moskowitz said before reading passages from Ms. Noem’s book where she discussed killing her dog.

When it was his turn to speak, Republican Congressman Lance Gooden started using dog-themed puns to refer to Democrats on the committee, saying Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett was “all bark and no bite,” Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal “thinks we’re going to lie down,” and stated that Mr. Moskowitz was “fetching amendments.”

The name change was shot down by Republicans and the legislation advanced out of committee on a party-line vote.

Afterwards, the House Judiciary Committee GOP posted “Democrats just voted to allow illegal aliens to kick dogs. Republicans wanted to deport illegal aliens for kicking dogs. Guess Dems hate man’s best friend!”