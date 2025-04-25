Sobbing Ex-Congressman George Santos Sentenced to More Than Seven Years in Prison

The judge asked the former GOP lawmaker from Long Island why he had shown no remorse for his crimes.

A former Republican congressman, George Santos, is heading to prison for more than seven years.

The sentencing judge, Joanna Seybert, asked Santos, “Where is your remorse?” and commented that he appeared to believe “it’s always someone else’s fault” before slapping him with 87 months in prison for his “flagrant thievery.”

Santos reportedly wept while his sentence was read.

In August, Santos pleaded guilty to federal felony charges of wire fraud and identity theft. Prosecutors sought a sentence of 87 months, saying he “remains unrepentant,” but the former congressman had hoped for some leniency.

He must report to prison by July 25.

The prison sentence is not the only punishment for Santos. As part of his plea deal, he agreed to pay $580,000 in penalties.

Ahead of the sentencing, Santos told the Associated Press he was “doing as well as any human being would be doing given the circumstances” and that he was “ready to face the music.”

Santos told the court he was “profoundly sorry” for the crimes he pleaded guilty to.

Santos was elected to the House in 2022. However, he was expelled in 2023 after it was discovered that much of his biography was fictitious, and as he faced federal charges for stealing personal identification and financial information from donors and making fraudulent charges to their credit cards. He is only the third House member to be expelled from the chamber since the Civil War.

After being kicked out of the House, Santos reportedly earned $400,000 from Cameo, a service that allows users to pay for personalized videos from celebrities or other famous people.