Social Media Roasts Trump, Musk as Their Broken ‘Bromance’ Goes Viral

The world is watching as the billionaire bromance between President Trump and Elon Musk melts down on social media — and many are taking glee in the nasty breakup.

“This is like Kendrick vs Drake but with two Drakes,” one user wrote on X, comparing the feud to the one between the two superstar rappers in which Drake was perceived to have lost when Mr. Lamar performed a “diss track” at the Super Bowl last February.

I wish Biden were alive to see this — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) June 5, 2025

The Lincoln Project posted a photo from the Tesla Cyber Truck explosion that occurred in front of the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day after the driver ignited an improvised explosive device.

“Didn’t realize this was a prophecy,” the post on X said.

Didn’t realize this was a prophecy pic.twitter.com/H0z9fxEvqK — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 5, 2025

“Putin has promised to resolve the conflict between Trump and Musk within 24 hours,” Maria Drutska, a worker with Ukraine’s foreign affairs sector quipped on X.

Another user joked that the Ukrainian president had commented on the nasty bromance break.



“Zelensky demands ceasefire between Trump and Elon,” user @WallStreetMav wrote on X.

The ongoing spat also led to “unblocking Elon” to trend on social media as users revel in public argument.

“When the incredibly predictable and expected crash out so good, you gotta hit that unblock,” wrote one user on X.

“Unblocking Elon for 24 hours because I’m addicted to mess,” wrote another X user.

Journalist Joe Weisenthal pointed out a conversation thread on X between Mr. Musk and a user with the handle @Fab25june who convinced the SpaceX head not to decommission its Dragon spacecraft spitefully.

“An account with 184 followers has achieved de-escalation between the two most powerful people in the world,” Mr. Weisenthal wrote.

Long-time Trump critic George Conway, who was once married to Mr. Trump’s campaign adviser during his first run for office, Kellyanne Conway, reposted a sound bite from New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who was approached by a NY1 reporter who asked for her thoughts on the dustup.

“The girls are fighting, aren’t they,” AOC said before flashing a toothy grin.

Other Democrats couldn’t resist the opportunity to weigh in.

“Siri, play ‘Bad Blood,’” New York Senator Chuck Schumer wrote on X, referring to a song from Taylor Swift, allegedly about the dissolving of her friendship with singer Katy Perry.

“This messy Trump-Musk breakup is truly the gayest thing about pride month,” Josh Sorbe, a Senate Judiciary Committee Spokesman who identifies as gay, said in an X post.

Others continued to dunk on Messrs. Musk and Trump, posting snide comments across social media.

“If I was one of those South African asylum seekers, I’d hurry up getting my paperwork in,” Political Commentator Jonah Goldberg posted on his X account.

“The wheels came off their bromance so fast you’d think it was a Cybertruck,” reads one comment posted on social media.

“I’m just glad one of these men has the nuclear codes and the other has all our personal data,” MSNBC Anchor Chris Hayes wrote in a post on Bluesky.

AI-generated satire videos also started circulating depicting Messrs. Trump and Musk experiencing heartbreak over the end of their friendship. One video on X depicts a montage of the two during happier times, frolicking on the beach together in “Speedo” swimsuits, having pillow fights, and even getting randy in the back of a cybertruck, before an image of a mushroom cloud appears with the words, “The End” underneath.

Signs of a truce between Mr. Musk and Mr. Trump started to surface on Thursday evening after both spent most of the day in a furious social media spat, with Mr. Musk calling for the president’s impeachment and Mr. Trump threatening to cancel billions in government contracts with the world’s richest man’s companies, including Space X and Starlink.

In an interview with Politico, the president nonchalantly downplayed the blow-up between the two.

“Oh it’s ok,” Mr. Trump said when asked about their fallout. “It’s going very well, never done better.”

It also appears that Mr. Musk is open to a halt in the hostilities, responding to a post on X from hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, who called on them to “make peace for the benefit of our great country.”

“We are much stronger together than we are apart,” Mr. Ackman wrote. “You’re not wrong, Mr. Musk replied.”