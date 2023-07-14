Solidarity Forever? What I Want From Hollywood Is an Honest Film About Biden

Striking writers are out of touch with the America that exists today and that they so often mock.

So, Hollywood is going on strike. My first reaction is: Who cares? America is going to be the better for it, as 95 percent of their products are awful. Bunch of left-wing drivel. They hate America. They’re completely woke.

Hollywood was among the biggest supporters of the Covid shutdown, and wanted to keep America closed long past the virus threat.

Let me quote from a tough article written by John Nolte of Breitbart: “Why would I mourn the shutdown of a multi-billion-dollar industry dedicated to hating me, grooming children, destroying my heroes, lying about my country, championing fascism, and taking pride in wasting everyone’s precious time with a product that rarely rises to mediocre?” But nothing in life is all bad.

Okay, for context: The actors and the writers have come together against the producers. So, the writers create, develop, and pitch content. The producers pay the people in the other group. Hat-tip to my longtime pal Rob Long for that definition.

To be precise, the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have allied with the Writers Guild of America, and they’re going to fight the bigshot ultra-wealthy producers.

Now, I do understand that the writers are worried about their royalties and residuals. I’ve been in that position myself. I was also a SAG member for a period of time. So, to a small extent, I feel their pain. Also, the content producers, aka writers, are worried about being replaced by AI, and ChatGPT.

Interestingly, even though the whole Hollywood crowd loves President Biden, the strikers are blaming Bidenflation for their walkout. Ha, I find that very amusing.

Now, Disney’s CEO, Bob Iger, thinks the money demands of the writers are way out of touch. Good to know that push comes to shove, Mr. Iger is behaving like a true capitalist despite the ultra-woke leanings of his company.

Scratch a Hollywood CEO-producer deep enough and you’ll always find a bit of a class warfare capitalist. Kind of like the Gilded Age, huh? Ha, just having some fun here.

There’s no question the actors’ compensation is completely out of touch with any reality anyone can think of. Most of them are awful nowadays, and their movies are just as awful — and they get paid gigantic sums.

The capitalist producers are of course very worried about their writers and actors, because some of the summer blockbusters won’t be released, or if they are released, they won’t be promoted properly because the actors are on strike.

“Barbie” comes out next week. Thankfully, I’m told that Barbie is still going to be Barbie, and Ken is still going to be Ken. I am relieved at this news — though I will not watch the movie.

Look, I’m not so curmudgeonly about the movie business. I really love “Spy Among Friends” starring Damien Lewis and Guy Pearce — two absolutely fabulous actors. Of course, like every red-blood in America, I’ve also loved “Yellowstone,” and frankly just about every actor in that production. I’m not going to bore you with my other movie favorites, because frankly I want you to watch my show.

Finally, the striking actors and writers who are complaining about Bidenflation could really win me over: I mean, I’d actually watch many more of their lousy flicks if they’d have a good six- or eight-part series attacking all of Bidenomics. All the spending, borrowing, taxing, regulating, and inflating.

Just one good, well-acted multi-part series slamming Mr. Biden’s bottomless Pinocchios and his economy-wrecking crew is what I want, because the only plus in this Hollywood strike story to me is that they’re blaming Mr. Biden’s inflation.

So, Hollywood, you got one right. Now it’s time for you to finish the analysis and join the rest of America, which is increasingly on strike against Mr. Biden.

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox Business Network.