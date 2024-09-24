Son of Trump’s Attempted Assassin Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

The illicit content was found on a phone during a search of his home concerning his father.

The son of the man charged with a failed assassination attempt on President Trump is facing severe legal woes of his own after he was found possessing a large amount of child pornography.

Oran Routh has been taken into custody by federal investigators after they uncovered “hundreds” of illicit files on his Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone at his home at Guilford County, North Carolina was searched on Saturday in what officials said was “in connection with an investigation unrelated to child exploitation,” according to a report from ABC News.

Mr. Routh is facing two charges, including receipt and possession of child pornography. The news outlet confirmed with a spokesperson with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Carolina that the “unrelated investigation” is linked to the arrest of Ryan Routh, who is facing charges after he was found with an AK-47 at Trump International Golf Club at West Palm Beach, Florida on September 15.

“A review of the SD card located in Device-1[Galaxy Note] revealed that it contained hundreds of child pornography files. These files include videos from a known child pornography series created outside the state of North Carolina,” prosecutors wrote in the criminal complaint against the younger Mr. Routh, which also includes graphic descriptions of the videos and a text chat from July in which he inquired about the content being available for sale.

Mr. Routh is expected to appear before a judge in North Carolina, where he is currently detained. Prosecutors are expected to make a motion for him to continue to be held without bail.

He was first in the news in the aftermath of his father’s arrest when he expressed his surprise at the allegations.

“[That] doesn’t sound like the man I know,” said Mr. Routh. “I don’t know what’s happened in Florida, and I hope things have just been blown out of proportion because, from the little I’ve heard, it doesn’t sound like the man I know to do anything crazy, much less violent.”

He also acknowledged that the elder Mr. Routh was not a fan of President Trump, saying that he hates him “like every reasonable person does.”