South African Musician Turns Trump’s ‘Eating the Dogs’ Remarks Into Viral Remix for Charity

David Scott, known as The Kiffness, raises more than $100,000 for Springfield, Ohio’s SPCA with the parody song.

A South African musician whose viral remix of President Trump’s “They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats” comments about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, has turned controversy into charity — raising more than $100,000 in streaming revenue that he says he will donate to the local SPCA.

David Scott, a musician who goes by the moniker “The Kiffness,” released the parody song entitled “Eating the Cats ft. Donald Trump (Debate Remix).” The song made light of the claims by the president during his debate a year ago with then Democratic candidate, former Vice President Harris.

“People of Springfield please don’t eat my cat. Why would you do that? Eat something else,” Mr. Scott is seen singing on the original video. “People of Springfield please don’t eat my dog. Here’s a catalog of other things to eat,” he croons while holding up a picture of food emojis.

The song immediately exploded with popularity online when it was posted in a year ago. It garnered 16 million views on YouTube and more than one million views on X within the first 24 hours of its release.

“One year ago I released the craziest song I’ve ever made, ‘Eating the Dogs’ — thanks to every view & stream it’s raised over $100k for the SPCA in Springfield Ohio,” Mr. Scott writes in a post on X.

The city of Springfield, located between the cities of Dayton and Columbus, made news during the recent election cycle after false reports that Haitian Immigrants were stealing and eating the neighborhood pets circulated on social media.



The claims were amplified by Mr. Trump while on the campaign trail who used the false rumors as a focal point for highlighting strict reform measures. Mr. Trump had mentioned it during his debate with Vice President Harris in a moment that went viral.

“They’re eating the dogs. The people that came in, they’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there, and this is what’s happening in our country, and it’s a shame,” the president said.