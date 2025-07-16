The New York Sun

South Carolina Considering Building Its Own ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ Migrant Detention Facility

‘Palmetto Pen’ sounds like a good place to start,’ the lieutenant governor says.

AP/Evan Vucci
President Trump, Governor DeSantis, and Homeland Security Secretary Noem, tour 'Alligator Alcatraz' at Dade-Collier Training and Transition facility, July 1, 2025, in Ochopee, Florida. AP/Evan Vucci
PERRY CHIARAMONTE
The state of South Carolina is considering following suit with Florida and building an “Alligator Alcatraz”-like migrant detention facility of their own.

The revelation came in response to Department of Homeland Security Director Kristi Noem, who said that other states had approached her office expressing interest in setting up similar facilities to the one recently opened in the Everglades.

“We’ve had several other states that are actually using Alligator Alcatraz as a model for how they can partner with us,” Ms. Noem said to reporters during a recent press conference. “I’m having ongoing conversations with five other governors about facilities that they may have.”

One of those Governors is the Palmetto State’s Henry McMaster.

“South Carolina’s law enforcement and National Guard continue to collaborate and participate with federal officials on illegal immigration enforcement and deportation,” Brandon Charochak, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said in a statement to The Post and Courier. “Governor McMaster has directed state officials to continue exploring how the Palmetto State’s unique assets and resources can be utilized to provide additional and enhanced support in the weeks and months to come.”

The comments from Mr. McMaster’s office come after Mr. Trump’s policy architect, Stephen Miller, pressed Republican governors to tap federal dollars from a new spending package, which nearly quadruples the DHS’s budget for detention to approximately $45 billion, to facilities in their states.

“We want every governor of a red state, and if you are watching tonight: pick up the phone, call DHS, work with us to build facilities in your state,” he said earlier this month on Fox News.

Other Politicians from the state have also advocated for South Carolina to be the next to have a holding facility for migrants. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette, who will be running for governor in 2026, said in a post on X that she supported DHS’s efforts and had even suggested a name for a new facility that would be built in the state.

“Palmetto Pen’ sounds like a good place to start.”

PERRY CHIARAMONTE
Mr. Chiaramonte was an investigative reporter and producer at Fox News, a correspondent for the New York Post, and a news editor for the Messenger.

