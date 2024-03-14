South Dakota Governor, Rising GOP Star Kristi Noem Sued Over Dental Ad Allegations

‘The team here was remarkable and finally gave me a smile that I could be proud of,’ Governor Noem says.

The governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem, stands accused of breaking District of Columbia consumer protection laws after posting a video in which she personally vouched for the cosmetic dentistry of a Texas dental firm.

In a lawsuit filed by Travelers United at the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, Ms. Noem was accused of “misleading and deceptive advertisement” on behalf of Smile Texas.

On Monday, Ms. Noem posted a tweet including a roughly five minute video where she praises the work of the cosmetic dentists at Smile Texas.

“Several years ago I did a consultation here at Smile Texas and did it by Zoom but could never quite find the time and recently got the chance to work with Dr. Davis,” Ms. Noem said. “The team here was remarkable and finally gave me a smile that I could be proud of.”

In the lawsuit, Travelers United says that the governor was acting as an “influencer” and that she “advertised a product or service without disclosing that she has a financial relationship with that company.”

The lawsuit notes that there “are many dentists and cosmetic dentists in South Dakota” and that no one with the sort of job the governor has “would fly to Texas to receive dental treatment and then sit in that office and film an advertisement without some form of compensation.”

“She likely either received free dental care in exchange for this advertisement, discounted dental care in exchange for this advertisement or she was paid and received free dental care for the advertisement,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit comes as Democratic legislators in South Dakota are demanding an inquiry into Ms. Noem’s video with state Senator Reynold Nesiba calling the video odd.

“I just thought it was a very strange video about how much she enjoyed having her teeth done at that particular place,” Ms. Nesiba told the Associated Press. Ms. Nesiba added that the video “just undermines the millions of dollars that we have invested in her as being a spokesperson for South Dakota.”

If it is proved that Ms. Noem received dental care as a gift, it could be a violation of South Dakota law. The state bans gifts of over $100 to public officials from lobbyists. Violations are punishable but up to a year in prison and/or a $2,000 fine.

Ms. Noem’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment from the Sun.