South Korean Engineers Detained in Georgia Battery Plant Raid Not Looking to Return to America

‘Nobody is going to stay and work when it’s like this,’ one worker said after being released from a week in detention.

Following a September 4 raid by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at a Hyundai-LG battery manufacturing facility under construction at Ellabell, Georgia, many South Korean workers are reconsidering the prospect of future employment in the United States. The immigration operation resulted in the detention of 475 individuals, including 317 South Korean nationals, who were reportedly held in substandard conditions.

“It started to look serious because we thought we would be taking the transport vehicle, but then they started putting handcuffs and shackles, and that’s when we thought ‘Oh, this is not going to be a simple transport,'” LG Energy Solution engineer Cho Young-hee told Reuters about the September 4 raid executed by ICE, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

The workers were allegedly detained in cramped and unsanitary conditions without any real explanation for their arrests.

According to a secret diary written by one worker, obtained by Yonhap News Agency and republished by Time Magazine, ICE agents stormed the facility around 10:00 in the morning, rounded up workers, and bound their wrists with zip ties. Once in custody, the workers were told to fill out paper for a foreign arrest warrant without being informed of their legal rights.

“We handed in the papers thinking that we would be released after filling them out,” reads a diary entry from the unidentified worker.

After completing paperwork, ICE agents seized the workers’ belongings and loaded them into police vans, with some transported in waist, ankle, and wrist chains, according to the diary. The diary’s author says they waited over nine hours before being placed in the vans.

The workers were initially held in five temporary 72-person holding pens that were extremely cold, forcing detainees to wrap themselves in towels. The facility lacked clocks and had moldy mattresses before some detainees were eventually transferred to assigned cells.

Detainees allegedly had their waists and hands restrained, forcing them to bend and drink water with their mouths, according to South Korean newspaper Hankyoreh. The facility’s toilets were not separate, requiring workers to use small sheets for privacy, and only a fist-sized window provided natural light.

“It felt like our basic human rights weren’t being guaranteed,” Mr. Young-hee, who was in America on a B-1 visa, told the Wall Street Journal.

“Their initial attitude was very aggressive,” Mr. Cho said, adding that “as time went on, it seemed like they realized we hadn’t committed any major illegal acts.”

“[They] gradually seemed to think, ‘Something’s not right here, we shouldn’t be talking to them like this.’”

Industry experts have previously identified these South Korean workers as crucial for the rapid completion of major manufacturing projects across America, making their potential reluctance to return a significant concern for the construction sector.

The raid and subsequent detentions of the workers caused an uproar in South Korea with officials criticizing the American visa system and Korean-based companies reconsidering their investments. South Korea recently committed to a $350 billion trade agreement with direct investments.

The Hyundai-LG battery plant, designed to create thousands of American jobs, now faces a two-to-three-month startup delay due to the raid’s impact.

U.S. immigration officials initially celebrated the raid at the Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution battery project site. However, the Trump administration has also acknowledged the importance of South Korean investment and the specialized skills these workers offer for getting manufacturing plants operational.

Last week, Mr. Trump offered to allow the workers to stay in the United States, but some are unwilling.

“Nobody is going to stay and work when it’s like this,” Jang Young-seol, an engineer for an LGES subcontractor said to Reuters.

South Korean-based businesses have long had trouble obtaining proper visas for specialist workers like the ones rounded up at the Hyundai-LG plant, who are often needed at project sites for months at a time. Both the United States and South Korea are seeking ways to establish a new type of visa for Koreans.

South Korea has been attempting for years to push forward a bill in Washington that would create new visa categories that would accommodate skilled workers who are required to stay in America for longer periods, but the bills have had trouble getting passed in Congress.