‘South Park’ Creators Open New Season With Show Featuring Trump in Bed With Satan

The episode comes as Paramount announces a ten-figure deal to stream and air the hit show for five years.

Fresh off of settling a lawsuit with President Trump, Paramount has a new headache thanks to the hit cartoon “South Park.”

The Comedy Central staple kicked off its new season by mocking President Trump and skewering Paramount, for its settlement with Mr. Trump over a “60 Minutes” interview with Kamala Harris.

One scene in the premiere shows a cartoon version of Mr. Trump saying “no one makes fun of me and gets away with it” before he strips naked and gets into bed with Satan. The devil then makes fun of the size of Mr. Trump’s manhood.

The episode centers around Mr. Trump suing the town of South Park and needles the president for his use of lawsuits against political opponents. It features Jesus referencing the newly settled lawsuit against Paramount.

The episode, entitled “Sermon on the Mount” also includes a mock public service announcement with an artificially generated live-action version of an obese Mr. Trump stripping naked in the desert and “endorsing” the themes in the episode.

The first episode of Season 27 also shows Jesus cursing in front of the people of South Park, warning them the town will be cancelled “like Colbert.”

CBS announced the cancellation of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” last week. The network calls it “purely a financial decision” but the announcement has drawn backlash because it comes just more than two weeks after Paramount Global, its parent company, agreed to pay $16 million to settle Mr. Trump’s $20 billion lawsuit over the editing of Vice President Harris’s October 2024 “60 Minutes” interview.

Mr. Colbert is a longtime critic of Mr. Trump and often ridicules him on his show.

Paramount’s board reportedly felt the company had to settle the lawsuit before the Trump administration would approve its do-or-die merger with Skydance Media.

The new South Park episode comes the same day the show’s creators, Matt Stone and Trey Parker, reached a five year deal with Paramount Global to create 50 new episodes and continue to air the show on Comedy Central and stream all episodes for five years on Paramount Plus. The deal is reportedly worth $1.5 billion.

“Matt and Trey are singular, creative forces whose fearless humor and boundary pushing storytelling have made South Park one of the most beloved and enduring series ever — more popular today than at any point in its history, and one of the most valuable TV franchises in the world,” the co-CEO of Paramount Global, Chris McCarthy, says.

“Trey and I and the whole South Park crew are grateful for this extension and this deal,” Mr. Stone says. “And are looking forward to continuing to make ‘South Park’ for the next five years.”