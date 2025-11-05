The New York Sun

Spanberger Wins Virginia Gubernatorial Election by Wide Margin, Recapturing Governor’s Mansion for Democrats

The former House member will become the first woman to hold the office.

AP/Steve Helber
Abigail Spanberger speaks during a campaign event with former President Barack Obama, November 1, 2025, at Norfolk, Virginia. AP/Steve Helber
MATTHEW RICE

Former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger, who represented a swing district in the U.S. House for six years, will be the next governor of Virginia after riding an anti-Trump wave into office on Tuesday. Ms. Spanberger is projected to defeat her opponent, lieutenant governor Winsome Earle-Sears, by more than 10 points, which would be the best performance for a Democrat in a Virginia gubernatorial election since 1985.

Ms. Spanberger flipped a Republican House seat to the Democrats in the 2018 wave midterm election and held on to the seat until she retired in 2024 in order to run for governor. During the gubernatorial race, she focused on her national security background as a former CIA officer, affordability, and federal employment cuts enacted by President Trump. 

NBC News, Decision Desk HQ, and State Navigate all called the gubernatorial race for Ms. Spanberger less than one hour after the polls closed. She will be the first woman to hold the office. 

Observers never doubted her ability to win, considering President Trump lost the state by six points in 2024 on the same night that he won the Electoral College and national popular vote. His policies have had a disproportionate effect on Virginia’s population and economy, which likely made it impossible for Republicans to overcome their deficit in statewide elections this year. 

Virginia has one of the highest populations of federal employees in the nation, with more than 147,000 individuals employed by the federal government, as of September 2024. The only state with more federal employees is California, which is home to 150,000 individuals on the federal payroll. California’s population, however, is more than four times the size of Virginia’s, however. 

Though no official numbers have been released about federal jobs cuts in Virginia specifically, Mr. Trump is likely responsible for tens of thousands of people losing their jobs this past year due to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficient Cuts and his layoffs during the government shutdown. 

Mr. Trump himself is clearly weighing heavily on Republicans in Virginia. According to one exit poll from NBC News, Mr. Trump’s approval rating in the state is just 41 percent, compared to 56 percent of respondents who disapprove of his job performance. 

MATTHEW RICE

Mr. Rice, based in the nation's capital, covers current events in politics.

