Speaker Johnson Signals Little Else Will Get Done Before Holiday Break, Setting Up Mad Dash To Pass Critical Legislation in January

In November, the House extended funding for key agencies only until January 19, with Congress due to reconvene just ten days ahead of the deadline.

With no deal on federal spending levels, foreign aid, or border security, Congress has gone home for the weekend following another unproductive week. Speaker Johnson, in a letter to his colleagues, says they should not expect much substantive legislation to be completed before their three-week holiday vacation.

Mr. Johnson’s letter outlines his key priorities between now and the January 19 funding deadline for agencies like the Transportation and Veterans Affairs Departments and the February 2 funding deadline for all other agencies.

“It continues to be my intention that the House and Senate complete action on full-year bills ahead of the January 19 and February 2 deadlines provided for in the last continuing resolution,” the speaker wrote to his Republican colleagues. In a nod to his more conservative colleagues who have said they cannot stomach another extension of Pelosi-era spending levels, Mr. Johnson wrote, “I do not intend to have the House consider any further short-term extensions.”

The speaker says that the baseline for future negotiations is the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which is the debt ceiling deal negotiated between former Speaker McCarthy and President Biden earlier this year that mandated smaller budget cuts than conservatives wanted.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act is the law of the land, supported by over two-thirds of our Conference, and it provides the framework from which we are negotiating final outcomes,” Mr. Johnson wrote, leaving some wiggle room for himself and hinting that he may or may not pursue deeper cuts depending on future negotiations with the Senate.

The speaker also said it is not likely the House will pass any part of the president’s supplemental foreign aid bill, which includes money for Israel, Ukraine, and Free China.

“We understand the very real security threats in theaters around the world,” Mr. Johnson wrote just one day after the Senate failed to pass a clean supplemental aid bill. “Yesterday’s failed Senate vote has demonstrated there is no path forward on Ukraine funding without meaningful, transformative change in policy at our southern border.”

“Furthermore, as I have said repeatedly, the House passed funding for Israel over a month ago in a bipartisan manner,” he added. “I remain hopeful that we will find reasonable partners on the other side who recognize that reality and are willing to reach consensus.”

In a sign of how difficult it will be to pass a Ukraine–border security compromise, liberal Democrats are already coming out against any legislation that would limit the number of asylum seekers the federal government processes.

On Monday, Senator Cornyn made it clear that Democrats will have to accept whatever the GOP wants on strict border security controls and asylum reforms. “There’s a misunderstanding on the part of Senator Schumer and some of our Democratic friends,” he said. “This is not a traditional negotiation, where we expect to come up with a bipartisan compromise on the border. This is a price that has to be paid in order to get the supplemental.”

Democrats immediately came out against Mr. Cornyn’s “take it or leave it” approach. “Trading Ukrainian lives for the lives of asylum seekers is morally bankrupt and irresponsible,” said Congresswoman Delia Ramirez. “I am a HELL NO on a supplemental that includes the GOP’s extreme immigration policies.” Congressman Chuy Garcia — along with many of his liberal colleagues — said he will “not vote for a supplemental package that guts asylum.”

On Thursday, the Senate left town without the two lead negotiators — Senators Murphy and Lankford — having reached a deal.

The only thing Mr. Johnson has any real hope of passing through the House is the National Defense Authorization Act, which has now been reconciled with the Senate’s version. As part of that bill, Mr. Johnson will extend the authorization for a provision of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act known as Section 702, which provides for the federal government to surveil the digital communications of non-American citizens without a warrant.

The temporary extension has angered some conservatives who want stricter warrant requirements for Americans who may get caught in a FISA surveillance. The chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Congressman Jim Jordan, drafted a reform bill that would require such warrants. That bill passed out of the committee by a huge margin, 35 to two.