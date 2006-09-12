9/11 Anniversary Honored in Stadiums Nationwide

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LANDOVER, Md. — Chanting “U-SA! U-S-A!” and waving tens of thousands of American flags, football fans turned Fedex Field into a fluttering sea of patriotic fervor Monday night in a ceremony before the game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings.

Similar scenes played out all across the country on Monday night, as baseball and football stadiums marked the fifth anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks with flags, flyovers and moments of silence.

More than 90,000 star-spangled banners were distributed at the stadium in suburban Washington, situated across the Potomac River and about 15 miles northeast of the site where an American Airlines plane crashed into the Pentagon during the attacks, killing 184 people.

Fans raised and waved their flags in tribute as the Joint Military Chorus performed the national anthem. In the distance, 184 beams of light streamed from the Pentagon to honor those who died.

While almost every fan came dressed for football, there were several signs paying tribute to those who died in and responded to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. One fan held up a Pat Tillman jersey, honoring the former Arizona Cardinals defensive back who joined the military after the attacks and was killed in Afghanistan.

“It’s a great event to be loyal to your country and loyal to your team,” longtime season-ticket holder Ann Ewell said before heading into the stadium. Another fan seated in the end zone held a sign with the words “We Shall Never Forget” along with drawings of the Twin Towers and Pentagon.

While the players were not on the field for the ceremony, Washington receiver David Patten fired up the crowd by waving a flag after the players were introduced.

The NFL featured a rare Monday night doubleheader, with the San Diego Chargers scheduled to play at Oakland in the later game.

Nine games were on the baseball schedule, including the Mets at Miami. Mets and Marlins players wore seven different caps, honoring the first responders and others who worked the rescue effort at the World Trade Center.

“We remember with great fondness and admiration the heroic efforts of those — the firefighters, the policemen and women, and the health care workers — who risked their lives to help and save those who were in harm’s way,” baseball commissioner Bud Selig said. “It is not a day none of us will ever forget, nor should we.”

Arizona left fielder Luis Gonzalez, who played for the Diamondbacks against the Yankees in the 2001 World Series just weeks after the attacks, said baseball’s decision to suspend play that season was “irrelevant” when compared to what happened to the nation.

“We realized that there’s a lot more important things that are going on than just baseball,” he said. “As far as the World Series was concerned, the magnitude of it, with the games played in New York and here in Arizona, it was probably one of the best World Series that’s ever been played.

“I think it opened up everybody’s eyes. We realized that we are vulnerable to a lot of different things.Through all this tragedy, I think people became more aware of their surroundings.”

In Pittsburgh, more than 50 United Flight 93 family members attended the Pirates game. A video tribute honored the passengers and crew members who thwarted a possible attack on the nation’s capital by causing the plane to crash in a field in Shanksville, east of Pittsburgh.

“The passengers of Flight 93 won their battle against terrorism,” the video’s voiceover said. “As grateful citizens, we are inspired by the courage of your loved ones, and we pray their heroic sacrifice will inspire others.”

Before the New YorkYankees played at Baltimore, retired New York City firefighter Bill Spade, the only firefighter from Rescue Company 5 to survive, was honored.

The anniversary brought back a rush of memories for Orioles manager Sam Perlozzo.Baseball suspended play after the attack, and when the teams returned, Baltimore was in New York to face the Yankees.

“I remember the day it happened and I remember being in New York,” Perlozzo said.”We had someone, a Port Authority gentleman, take us down to ground zero not too long afterward. It was just absolutely amazing, the damage.

“I’ve never been around where you just have such large pieces of iron and metal that just (were) bent all over the place, and the rubble. It was just amazing.”

In Atlanta, Braves players went in the stands after batting practice and signed autographs for a minimum donation of $5. The money will be donated to the World trade Center Memorial Fund.

Atlanta police and firefighters took part in pregame ceremonies, which also included Army Rangers from Camp Merrill, Ga., unfurling an American flag in center field, followed by a moment of silence.