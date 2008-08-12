The New York Sun

Aaron Peirsol Defends His Title in 100-meter Backstroke

The New York Sun
BEIJING — Aaron Peirsol has won the men’s Olympic 100-meter backstroke, defending his title with a world-record time and extending America’s dominance of the event.

Peirsol touched in 52.54 seconds, lowering his old mark of 52.89 set at last month’s U.S. trials.

Teammate Matt Grevers earned the silver in 53.11. Arkady Vyatchanin of Russia and Hayden Stoeckel of Australia tied for the bronze in 53.18.

America has won the men’s 100 back at four consecutive Olympics, with Peirsol taking the title in Athens in a time that was 0.17 second slower.

