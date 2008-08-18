After Eight Belles, Jockeys To Study Safety of Kentucky Derby

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jockey Club panel will study whether the number of horses allowed into the Kentucky Derby poses a safety risk.

The annual Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs regularly draws 20 horses to the race. Typically, other races are limited to just more than a dozen.

The head of the Jockey Club’s Thoroughbred Safety Committee, Stuart Janney, says the panel will be looking at the race’s size.

The panel was created after the death of Eight Belles in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

The panel also has recommended a standard nationwide system for drug testing race horses.