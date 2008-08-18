The New York Sun

Join
National

After Eight Belles, Jockeys To Study Safety of Kentucky Derby

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Jockey Club panel will study whether the number of horses allowed into the Kentucky Derby poses a safety risk.

The annual Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs regularly draws 20 horses to the race. Typically, other races are limited to just more than a dozen.

The head of the Jockey Club’s Thoroughbred Safety Committee, Stuart Janney, says the panel will be looking at the race’s size.

The panel was created after the death of Eight Belles in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

The panel also has recommended a standard nationwide system for drug testing race horses.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use