After Getting Bad News About Maine, Delgado, Pelfrey Lead Mets to Victory

Carlos Delgado hit a pair of three-run homers and Mike Pelfrey pitched his second straight complete game, leading the Mets over the Houston Astros 9-1 last night.

Jose Reyes also had a big night at the plate, and Pelfrey came within two outs of his first major league shutout. The six-hitter followed his first career complete game, when he allowed three hits in a victory over Atlanta last Wednesday. With a crowd of 49,791 chanting his name, Pelfrey (13-8) became the first Mets pitcher with consecutive complete-game wins since Bret Saberhagen in 1995.

After splitting a four-game series with the Astros, New York now heads to Philadelphia for a two-game set between the top teams in the NL East. The first-place Mets, who lead the Phillies by a half-game, continue the road trip at Florida and Milwaukee, both playoff contenders.

If the Mets are going to come out of this difficult stretch atop the division, they’ll have to do it without starter John Maine. He’ll be out at least three weeks with a bone spur in his right shoulder.

Delgado’s homer in the first off Brian Moehler (9-5) barely creeped over the wall in the left-field corner, but his drive off Wesley Wright in the seventh was sent emphatically over the 410-foot sign in center field.

And, unlike earlier this season when he refused a curtain call, Delgado acknowledged the rollicking fans by climbing onto the top step of the dugout and tipping his helmet. It was Delgado’s 46th multihomer game, fourth this year.

Hours after Maine was put on the disabled list and Mets general manager Omar Minaya said others will have to “step up,” Pelfrey did just that, striking out six without walking a batter.

“We are in a fight for our lives,” Manuel said.