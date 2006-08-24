Agassi, Serena Williams Find No Favors in Open Draw

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Andre Agassi might have felt a twinge in his chronically injured back upon seeing his last draw at the U.S. Open.

The 36-year-old American, who will retire after his 21st consecutive visit to Flushing, faces the thoroughly beatable Andrei Pavel in the first round, but then a stupendous shot maker in Marcos Baghdatis, the no. 8 seed, in the second round. If he managed to escape that — as well as a match against either Thomas Johansson or Sebastien Grosjean — Agassi might meet Andy Roddick in the fourth round.

As difficult a road as it is, however, it’s not much worse than one would expect for a man ranked 37th in the world and without the protection of one of the 32 seeds. Baghdatis has played poorly of late, and both Johansson and Grosjean are inconsistent. Roddick won his first tournament of the year this week, but one never knows how the evening lights, a packed stadium, and the aura of Agassi might affect his confidence.

At the top of the draw, no.1 seed Roger Federer ought to have little to worry about until the quarterfinals, where he might face Tomas Berdych, who has defeated him before, or James Blake. The recently resurgent Juan Carlos Ferrero might prove a nuisance in the fourth round.

Blake’s summer went from bad to disastrous after his first-round loss at the Pilot Pen in New Haven this week (he was the defending champion). He should have time to collect himself during two easy matches. Barring a transformation, however, he won’t move beyond Federer in the quarterfinals.The world no. 1’s most likely semifinal opponent is David Nalbandian, who must survive a difficult secondround match with unseeded Marat Safin, or Fernando Gonzalez, who has begun to vary his all-power, all-thetime attack under the tutelage of his new coach, Larry Stefanki, former mentor of John McEnroe, Yevgeny Kafelnikov, and Marcelo Rios.

Rafael Nadal has a favorable draw, too, though his first-round match could prove tricky. The 20-year-old Spaniard, seeded no. 2, could not have been pleased to see the name Mark Philippoussis next to his. The hard-serving Australian, a former Wimbledon finalist, has fallen in the rankings the past two years, but has played well at times this season, including a title at the Hall of Fame tournament in Newport, R.I. The United States Tennis Association gave him a wild card into the tournament.

Nadal was not prepared for the U.S. Open last year — he lost to Blake in the third round — but has vowed to make a stronger showing this season. After Philippoussis, he might come up against Gael Monfils and Jarkko Nieminen, both former junior champions. If Nadal reaches the semifinals he could meet Roddick or Ivan Ljubicic, no. 3, or perhaps Richard Gasquet, who has had a strong summer.

One dark horse lurks in this section of the draw: no. 20 seed Novak Djokovic. The Serbian has played well this year, but recently had an unexpected bout with breathing problems that had required surgery in the past. His attitude is at times suspect, but his game is not. He could easily blow by the struggling Lleyton Hewitt and defeat the winner of Ljubicic and Gasquet, which would put him in the quarterfinals against Roddick. First, though, Djokovic will have to take care of Donald Young, the 17-year-old American whose pro tour has been as sour as his junior career has been sweet (he won his second straight 18-and-under national title earlier this month).

On the women’s side, wild card Serena Williams will need her best form early. The former world no. 1 should face Daniela Hantuchova in the second round, followed by Ana Ivanovic (champion at the Rogers Cup in Montreal this summer and an incredible ball striker), and then no. 1 seed Amelie Mauresmo (winner of the Australian Open and Wimbledon) in the fourth round. Considering Williams’s poor conditioning, she likely will not get beyond that, though Mauresmo has played little since Wimbledon and was recently unable to serve because of a shoulder injury.

Maria Sharapova, meanwhile, landed in a soft patch and should cruise into the semifinals, where she could meet Mauresmo. The highest ranked opponent in Sharapova’s quarter, Nadia Petrova (no. 5), has lost in the first round in her last four tournaments.

In the other half of the draw, Venus Williams, still recovering from a wrist injury, could face Elena Dementieva in the fourth round. Teenager Nicole Vaidisova should be a favorite to reach the semifinals in Venus Williams’s bracket, though she might have to defeat two difficult opponents, Jelena Jankovic and Svetlana Kuznetsova, first.

Lindsay Davenport has a chance to make a nice run in what could be her last U.S. Open. The 30-year-old American should reach the fourth round with ease, where Patty Schnyder, no. 7, will await. Justine Henin-Hardenne, the no. 2 seed, would be favored in a possible quarterfinal meeting.

Those who hope for a strong performance from Martina Hingis might want to brace for disappointment.The former world no. 1 faces Peng Shuai in the first round. Peng is no title contender, but she’s just the sort of powerful (and streaky) player who can blow the crafty Hingis off the court. Otherwise, Hingis might go as far as the quarterfinals, where she could play Mauresmo.

Or will her opponent be Serena Williams? It would be a shocking turn of events, and just the jolt that the recently lethargic women’s game needs.

“I’m an idiot enough to think that Venus and Serena still have a chance to win it,” the former pro turned television commentator, Mary Carillo, said.

