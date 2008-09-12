All Signs Point to a Giant Romp in St. Louis

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

In weighing strengths against weaknesses, there’s no better place to start in this week’s Giants-Rams game than in the trenches.

The Giants boast one of the five best offensive lines in the NFL — and though it might not feature a star within it, it’s one of the more consistent, cohesive groups you’ll find. Right guard Chris Snee often is mentioned as the most talented member, but right tackle Kareem McKenzie was dominant in the season opener.

The Rams have the name value — Adam Carriker and Chris Long were top-six draft picks the past two years, and La’Roi Glover and Leonard Little are former Pro Bowlers — but not the production. Last week the Rams surrendered 536 yards to the Eagles, recorded no sacks or QB pressures, and the starting foursome combined for only five tackles. Little suffered a hamstring injury early in the game and is doubtful; he would be replaced by James Hall, who had a game-high 10 tackles last week.

A similar disparity exists on the other side. The Giants’ defensive line, despite heavy losses this offseason, still appears dominant. The Rams’ offensive line allowed six QB hurries and four sacks last week on only 30 pass plays. Their running game (36 yards on 15 carries) was equally inept.

Even more factors tilt this game the Giants’ way.

Sunday’s venue — the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis — actually appears to favor the visiting Giants. Not only are the Giants riding an 11-game win streak away from home, dating back to Week 1 of 2007, but the Rams have lost seven of eight games at home. The once-proud Rams fans have grown more impatient with their team’s performances.

“We have to come out and earn their respect a little bit. I think by the reaction here they are a little upset with us,” Rams QB Marc Bulger said. “We just can’t come out and play the way we did last week. Because I think anyone’s fans will turn on them if we did that.”

Giants head coach Tom Coughlin said there’s no magic formula to his team’s road success other than good execution.

“Whether it is home or away, it’s [about] putting the final touches on all of the preparation that you have done all week long and seeing if it pays off,” Coughlin said yesterday.

WHEN THE GIANTS HAVE THE BALL The Giants’ advantage up front should dictate their approach. Look for them to target Long, who lined up on the right side last week but could move to the left side if Little can’t go.

Coughlin was mostly happy with the Giants’ offensive execution against the Redskins but wants to see some different people get the ball.

“I would like to see more balance, more involvement, and a lot of people [contributing],” Coughlin said. “Tight end certainly being one position.”

Another would be running back, where the Giants are deep and dangerous. Ahmad Bradshaw led the team in rushing yards in the playoffs but got only one touch in the opener. Bradshaw should get more touches, but it’s hard to get away from Brandon Jacobs and Derrick Ward when they are running well.

This should make life easier for QB Eli Manning. He can pick and choose his spots, but if the Rams continue to have coverage breakdowns like last week, Manning will have to look for Plaxico Burress and the big play. Rams cornerback Tye Hill likely will see a lot of Burress, and he struggled at times last week to contain Eagles rookie receiver DeSean Jackson.

WHEN THE RAMS HAVE THE BALL Bulger, running back Steven Jackson, and wideout Torry Holt are elite talents who are handcuffed by the lack of talent around them. Eventually they’ll get things going, especially in the passing game, but their struggles last week were startling.

“We had to get away from the run quicker than we wanted,” Bulger said.

The Giants will try to force more of the same by exploiting the individual mismatches up front — left guard Jacob Bell is hobbled by a sore hamstring, and scouts say center Nick Leckey is the Achilles’ heel — and pressuring Bulger. Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, a disciple of Eagles coordinator Jim Johnson, had to like what he saw on tape this week. Bulger was under fire most of the game.

Jackson is dangerous as a runner and receiver, so the linebackers will have to be mindful of him underneath. Keep an eye on the weak-side linebacker; Gerris Wilkinson started last week, but Bryan Kehl rotated in and was active. He could get more snaps going forward.

Holt isn’t the weapon he once was, and the rest of the Rams’ receiving corps is a mess. Drew Bennett’s injury led to the signing of Eddie Kennison, but it’s unclear how much he or rookie speedster Donnie Avery, who is recovering from a knee injury, can contribute this week. The Giants could opt to double-team Holt or play a lot of single-high safety looks, and either pressure or play an eighth man to stop the run.

PREDICTION This could get ugly. The Giants have the edge in almost every crucial area, and provided they don’t get sloppy — the Rams were pretty good at forcing turnovers last season — they should win this one easily.

Giants 34, Rams 14