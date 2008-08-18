American Brown Trafton Wins Women’s Discus

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BEIJING — Stephanie Brown Trafton of the United States has won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s discus throw.

The 28-year-old Brown Trafton, from Galt, Calif., won the Olympic title today with a best mark of 64.74 meters (212′ 5″).

Brown was third at the American trials, but had the best throw by an American this season.

Yarelys Barrios of Cuba, a bronze medalist at the last world championships, took silver at 63.64 meters (208′ 9″) and Ukraine’s Olena Antonova won bronze at 62.59 meters (205′ 4″).