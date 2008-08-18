The New York Sun

Join
National

American Brown Trafton Wins Women’s Discus

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIJING — Stephanie Brown Trafton of the United States has won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s discus throw.

The 28-year-old Brown Trafton, from Galt, Calif., won the Olympic title today with a best mark of 64.74 meters (212′ 5″).

Brown was third at the American trials, but had the best throw by an American this season.

Yarelys Barrios of Cuba, a bronze medalist at the last world championships, took silver at 63.64 meters (208′ 9″) and Ukraine’s Olena Antonova won bronze at 62.59 meters (205′ 4″).

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use