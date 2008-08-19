The New York Sun

American Dawn Harper Wins Gold in Hurdles

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
BEIJING — Dawn Harper of America has won the women’s 100-meter hurdles at the Beijing Olympics.

Harper won in a personal best 12.54 seconds today after American teammate Lolo Jones, who had a clear lead, was knocked off balance when she hit the next-to-last hurdle.

Australia’s Sally McLennan got the silver medal in a photo finish; both she and Canada’s Priscilla Lopes-Schliep crossed in 12.64, but when the time was extended to thousandths of a second, it showed McLennan was faster.

Jones, the world indoor champion who had the season-leading time going into the final, finished seventh in 12.72.

